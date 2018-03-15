We’ve spent time in about half of the Panamera’s vast lineup of many flavors for many purposes. There’s not a bad apple in this group of five-doors that mask their girth exceptionally well.

We’ve thrown on points for their powertrains, for their ride, and for their handling, landing at just a single point shy of the exceptional level of Porsche’s sports cars at a 9 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

That 911 soul is there, but in some models you’ll have to look a little more deeply than others. That’s not a bad thing; after all, the Turbo S E-Hybrid is more akin to the outlandish, limited production 918 Spyder.

The Panamera lineup

At the bottom end, you’ll still need nearly $90,000 for the base, rear-wheel drive Panamera powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 rated at 330 horsepower. It’ll still sprint to 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds, or 5.2 with the optional Sport Chrono package, before dropping off at 164 mph. An all-wheel-drive model badged Panamera 4 is available.

Sport Chrono adds to every Panamera a button in the middle of the sport mode selector that spools up 20 seconds of extra boost. It’s a call button you’ll find yourself pushing often; if only it was bright red and not buried in black.

We’ve not yet driven the base Panamera, but we imagine that it’ll be more than acceptable.

Next up is the Panamera 4S powered by a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6. It produces 20 hp more than the engine it replaces for a total of 440. Torque increases by 22 pound-feet to 406. Porsche says the Panamera 4S can launch from 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, or 4.0 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono package, and reach a top speed of 180 mph.

We have driven the 4S. Peak torque hits at 1,750 rpm and doesn’t let up until 5,500 rpm, a compelling plateau accompanied by a subtle soundtrack of V-6 whammering and twin-turbo whistling.

Although everything in the lineup has at least one turbo, the Panamera Turbo spins out a healthy 550 hp from its 4.0-liter V-8. Torque tops out at 567 lb-ft, a match for the overboost figure from the last Panamera. You’ll hit 60 mph in as little as 3.4 seconds before topping out at 190 mph, assuming there’s a race track in your backyard.

It’s usably faster without much of a brutish nature. Power is linear and delivered with a characteristic, but muffled V-8 roar.

An 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that Porsche brands as PDK (or, if you’re fluent in German, Porsche Doppelkupplungs Getriebe) is fitted to all, but it only shuttles power to the rear wheels on the base model. All other variants are all-wheel drive, even if they don’t have a 4 in their name.

Paddle shifters live behind the steering wheel’s top spokes, where they should, and they fire off explosively fast shifts. Only an occasional low speed grumble endemic to this type of gearbox spoils the mood, with an emphasis on occasional.

The Panamera E-Hybrids

It’s hard to classify the Panamera E-Hybrid lineup; the standard 4 E-Hybrid paves the way for an all-electric Panamera Mission E, while the Turbo S E-Hybrid takes the best of the limited-run 918 Spyder and makes it more palatable and practical.

Both start with run-of-the-mill Panamera engines—the 4S’ 2.9-liter V-6 in the case of the 4 E-Hybrid and the Turbo’s 4.0-liter V-8 for the Turbo S E-Hybrid. From there, they gain lithium-ion battery packs and electric motors that add a few pounds easily offset by more performance.

The 4 E-Hybrid, with its combined output of 462 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque, boasts incredible power and a lightning fast 4.4-second 0-60 mph sprint. Yet it’s a plug-in hybrid that can motor along in fully electric mode for around 30 miles. The Sport Chrono package is standard here. How the 4 E-Hybrid acts is determined by its modes. It has Porsche's usual Sport and Sport+ modes, as well as a Hybrid Auto mode and an E-Power mode. The car always starts out in E-Power, which means it will run on electricity alone up to 86 mph, provided you don’t kick the throttle down past a detent in the pedal stroke. An E-Hold mode preserves the battery’s state of charge for use later, too. E-Charge, meanwhile, uses the gas engine to charge up the battery—its usefulness seems dubious unless you’re headed to an electric car-only zone.

Porsche says the battery can be charged in 12.5 hours on a standard 110-volt outlet. Opt for the available 240-volt charger with its 7.2-watt capacity and the charge time falls to 2.4 hours.

So if the 4 E-Hybrid is about guiltless performance, the Turbo S E-Hybrid goes in the opposite direction. It’s more in line with Porsche’s 918 Spyder both in terms of its flagship status the way it uses hybrid tech to extract more performance. An electric motor ties up to the 4.0-liter V-8 for 680 hp and 626 lb-ft of torque, but numbers are only part of the story here. All that torque is available almost immediately, which endows the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with Tesla-rivaling performance. Thrust is instant and intoxicating.

Yes, the Turbo S E-Hybrid boasts the same ability to motor along on electric-only power as the 4 E-Hybrid, but that feels more like a compliance decision for certain European cities angling to ban internal combustion fumes from their city limits.

One demerit to both hybrid versions of the Panamera is their brake pedal feel. This regenerative system shuttles otherwise wasted energy back into the battery. These cars weigh upward of 4,800 pounds and thus require massive platters to bring things to a halt, but the hand-off between regenerative braking used for higher speeds and mechanical brakes at lower speeds under 10 mph can feel a bit awkward and grabby. This is exacerbated slightly by the available carbon ceramic units that feel so wonderful in non-hybrid Panameras.

At least these hybrids don’t ride or handle any differently. Their steering remains crisp and communicative, with hints of the road traveling from pavement to palm unlike any other large luxury car. The Panamera belies its heft by shuttling into corners with aplomb, but it feels like a large, planted car when the road gets bumpy.

We’ve not yet driven a Panamera with the standard suspension, but the three-mode adaptive setup provides a ride that can be cosseting or pleasantly firm. Even with optional 21-inch alloy wheels, the Panamera absorbs bumps both big and small in stride. Some credit is due to the Panamera’s hefty curb weight, which definitely smothers out some smaller heaves and bumps.

If anything, it’s the Panamera’s length that plays a larger factor in the way it drives than its curb weight. The standard-length models come in at nearly 199 inches, while Executives stretch another 6 inches with all of that situated between the wheels. To combat this, an optional rear-wheel steering system modifies the rear axle. It helps the Panamera slot into typical parking spots with aplomb. But this being a Porsche, it also significantly aids high-speed stability and makes the car feel more poised and confident on a winding highway.

