Our review of the 2022 Porsche Macan is coming soon.
Specs
Gas Mileage 19 mpg City/25 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
EPA Class Small SUV 4WD
Style Name AWD
Drivetrain All Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)More Specs »
News
2022 Porsche Macan gets modest upgrades, price jump to $56,250
The 2022 Porsche Macan compact crossover SUV wears a new look, arrives with more power, and buttons down the suspension even more. It also comes with a performance and price increase ranging from $2,800 on the base Macan model to nearly $8,000 on...Read More»
Audi, Porsche fuel pump recall expands by 292,000 vehicles
In October of last year, Volkswagen recalled more than 143,000 Audi SUVs to fix a problem with their fuel pumps--a problem that could cause a fuel leak and, therefore, a fire hazard. Now, the company is expanding that recall, adding over 292,000...Read More»
2015-2017 Porsche Macan recalled to fix airbag systems: nearly 18,000 SUVs affected
Porsche is recalling nearly 18,000 Macan SUVs from the 2015, 2016, and 2017 model years. According to a bulletin published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the front passenger airbags in some of those vehicles may not deploy...Read More»
Previous Year Models
