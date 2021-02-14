What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Porsche Macan? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Porsche Macan is a small crossover SUV with a decidedly sporty bent. It’s exactly what you should expect from Porsche, and it squares off against the BMW X4, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, Range Rover Velar, and Alfa Romeo Stelvio, among others.

Is the 2021 Porsche Macan a good SUV?

The 2021 Macan is a terrific choice for drivers, less so for passengers. Still, if rear-seat space is not critical, put the Macan at the top of your list. It earns a 6.8 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Porsche Macan?

The Macan has been around for quite a while, and this year its infotainment catches up with rivals thanks to new Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Sinewy exterior styling takes the bigger Cayenne’s looks and whittles them down to a more manageable package. Inside, the Macan is nearly 911-like in its control layout. Porsche will paint and upholster a Macan just about any way you’d like, too, so don’t think the cheapest of Porsche SUVs is missing out on the fun involved in personalizing Stuttgart’s finest.

Base cars use a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that’s a little too pedestrian for our tastes, so consider spending up for the Macan S with its 348-horsepower turbocharged V-6. The GTS swaps in more grunt and sharper handling thanks to a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6. All Macans are turbocharged, but only one is a Macan Turbo thanks to its 434-hp V-6. Confused? Test drive them all. You’ll have fun.

A 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox hustles power to all four wheels regardless of what’s under the hood. Handling is fantastic, and not just by SUV standards. Ride quality is firm without going overboard, especially with the optional adaptive dampers or air springs, both of which are worth the extra cost.

Fuel economy isn’t a big selling point here. No Macan is highly-rated, and you’ll be hard-pressed to top 20 mpg in typical driving.

Porsche charges extra for most active safety tech, including blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control, not to mention automatic emergency braking.

How much does the 2021 Porsche Macan cost?

Macans start around $54,000 for the base car and climb quickly from there through S, GTS, and Turbo versions that start at $85,000.

Bypass the base version unless you’re on a strict budget and spend instead for the Macan S or GTS. Plan to spend at least $10,000 in options since Porsche charges extra for just about everything short of seats and door handles.

Where is the 2021 Porsche Macan made?

In Germany.