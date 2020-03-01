2020 Porsche Macan

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2020 Porsche Macan Turbo
2020 Porsche Macan Turbo
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan, 2018 Paris auto show
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Rear Exterior View
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Front Exterior View
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Side Exterior View
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Trunk
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Open Doors
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Rear Seats
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Front Seats
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Steering Wheel
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Instrument Cluster
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Instrument Panel
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Engine
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Gear Shift
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Dashboard
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Audio System
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Temperature Controls
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Grille
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Wheel Cap
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Tail Light
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Mirror
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Door Controls
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Headlight
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Air Vents
2019 Porsche Macan AWD Door Handle
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan, 2018 Paris auto show
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan, 2018 Paris auto show
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan, 2018 Paris auto show
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan, 2018 Paris auto show
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan, 2018 Paris auto show
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan, 2018 Paris auto show
2019 Porsche Macan, 2018 Paris auto show
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan, 2018 Paris auto show
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan, 2018 Paris auto show
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018
2018 Porsche Macan Turbo AWD Angular Front Exterior View
2018 Porsche Macan AWD Angular Front Exterior View
2018 Porsche Macan S AWD Angular Front Exterior View
2018 Porsche Macan S AWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2018 Porsche Macan AWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2018 Porsche Macan Turbo AWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2018 Porsche Macan Turbo AWD Side Exterior View
2018 Porsche Macan
2018 Porsche Macan
2018 Porsche Macan
2018 Porsche Macan
2018 Porsche Macan
2018 Porsche Macan AWD Front Exterior View
2018 Porsche Macan AWD Rear Exterior View
2018 Porsche Macan AWD Side Exterior View
2018 Porsche Macan S AWD Front Exterior View
2018 Porsche Macan Turbo AWD Rear Exterior View
2018 Porsche Macan S AWD Rear Exterior View
2018 Porsche Macan Turbo AWD Front Exterior View
2018 Porsche Macan S AWD Side Exterior View
2018 Porsche Macan Turbo AWD Open Doors
2018 Porsche Macan AWD Open Doors
2018 Porsche Macan Turbo AWD Front Seats
2018 Porsche Macan AWD Front Seats
2018 Porsche Macan AWD Trunk
Shopping for a new Porsche Macan?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2020
The Car Connection
2020
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
March 1, 2020

Buying tip

The 2020 Porsche Macan is a natural athlete in any form, so don’t go overboard with performance features you won’t need.

features & specs

AWD
GTS AWD
S AWD
MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
MPG
NA
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
MSRP
$50,900
MSRP
$71,300
MSRP
$59,400
See Full 2020 Porsche Macan Specs »

The fun-to-drive small crossover is accessible by Porsche standards, but the options will cost you.

The 2020 Porsche Macan is among the most rewarding crossover SUVs on the market, even as this design begins to show its age.

Originally launched for 2015, the $52,000 Macan is expensive for something so small and with such limited cargo utility, yet it somehow manages to feel like a bargain despite a price that skyrockets with options. Excellent handling and punchy powertrains tend to have that effect. We score the 2020 Macan at 6.4 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.) 

The base turbo-4 Macan and twin-turbo V-6 Macan S are joined this year by a sportier Macan GTS and a ferocious Macan Turbo. With a massive power spread from the base car’s 248 hp to the range-topper’s 434 ponies, there’s a Macan for just about everyone. 

Review continues below

We’ve had little time behind the wheel of the base Macan, but the twin-turbo V-6 is an absolute gem of an engine. It hurtles power to all four wheels through a rapid-fire 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Every version handles as well as a Porsche should, while the optional adaptive dampers and the divine air suspension put it at the top of the performance crossover class.

The Macan has a luxurious interior that offers a pleasingly personal feel imparted by nice materials, good design, and, frankly, limited space. If you regularly haul the entire family around, keep shopping. 

At around $52,000, the Macan is more accessible to buyers than anything else in the Porsche lineup. The automaker is stingy with features we think ought to be standard—automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and Apple CarPlay compatibility come to mind—but the wide degree of personalization reminds us that the Macan is more about custom-tailoring than appealing to a wide audience. Come prepared to spend big bucks for a little crossover with exceptionally balanced performance.


7

2020 Porsche Macan

Styling

Porsche cues morph into a crossover SUV shape to create the 2020 Macan.

The 2020 Porsche Macan takes its larger Cayenne sibling’s design cues and shrinks them into a 3/5ths package. Though it may not be the most practical crossover you can buy, the 2020 Macan is attractive—especially with larger wheels and wide tires that hint at its performance. We rate the 2020 Macan 7 out of 10.

Up front, big headlights with complex bulb patterns sit high above a trio of wide openings, which is an appearance shared with the Cayenne and Panamera, not to mention Porsche’s iconic 911. Side blades that can be finished in black, silver, or body color accent the crossover’s sides, and its sloping roofline serves as a reminder that this is the Porsche of small crossovers, not a small crossover with a Porsche badge. At the rear, taut LED taillights and 3D lightbar help keep the aging model fresh. This year’s new Macan GTS has a distinct body kit, though it’ll take a true Porschephile to spot the differences.

The crossover’s interior is loaded with switches and screens, so don’t go looking for vintage Porsche simplicity here. The wide touchscreen measures almost 11 inches, and it incorporates a number of functions previously reserved for hard buttons; the look is still very busy. At least the all-business three-spoke steering wheel and clear, bold gauges are 100% Porsche. 

A wide array of hides and trims help ensure that not every Macan need look identical, though dealers tend not to stock more adventurous shades.

Review continues below

8

2020 Porsche Macan

Performance

The 2020 Porsche Macan is as polished a performer as most sports sedans.

There are few vehicles capable of hauling four passengers and their cargo in comfort with the 2020 Porsche Macan’s level of performance. It’s that good, topped perhaps only by far pricier sporty crossovers such as the Lamborghini Urus. We score the 2020 Macan at 8 out of 10 for the way it sways even the most ardent crossover haters with its excellent acceleration, taut handling, and all-around competence.

Base Macans use a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at a relatively mild 248 horsepower. We’ve not driven a base Macan, though that same engine does duty in the Audi Q5 with good acceleration. Still, the base turbo-4 is largely a lease special.

The Macan S is the most likely candidate for driveways and roadways. Starting just above $60,000, the S comes with a 348-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 mated to a 7-speed dual clutch automatic. 

The twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6, which pumps out up to 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque in GTS trim, gets the Macan from 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds, which is .4 seconds quicker than the S. The Sport Chrono Package in any trim shaves .2 seconds off 0-60 mph times. We’ve not yet driven the $73,000 GTS, but the badge usually denotes a sweet spot in Porsche’s lineup, with just the right combination of go-fast and handle-better upgrades.

All Macans have turbochargers, but there is only one Macan Turbo. Confused? Its 434 horsepower will vault you to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds (4.1 with Sport Chrono), which should leave you merely dazed. The $85,000 asking price may as well. 

Even in standard form, the Macan is an impressive handler. Its steering is sharp and direct, its ride taut without being overly firm even with optional 21-inch wheels, and its handling as impressive on track as it is navigating to work and back. 

The optional summer tires are best for coaxing performance out of the Macan, though many drivers will be better of spending instead for either the optional adaptive dampers or the full air spring setup, both of which adjust the car’s ride at the tap of a button. The air suspension can lower the Macan by about an inch for even more optimal handling prowess.

Porsche’s all-wheel-drive system provides sure-footed grip as it sends most power rearward but can adjust quickly to slippery roads as needed. Don’t look for the Macan to be particularly useful off-road, though. This is a sports wagon with a slightly elevated seating position.

Review continues below

7

2020 Porsche Macan

Comfort & Quality

With its driver-focused interior, the 2020 Porsche Macan is pure sports car with a hint of added utility.

The 2020 Porsche Macan isn’t a great choice for big families with lots of need for utility, but it uses what space it has reasonably well and is decked out in luxurious duds inside.

We score the 2020 Macan at 7 out of 10 for its comfy front seats and its nice materials.

Up front, the standard sport seats accommodate a wide range of bodies and offer standard power adjustment. Grippier seats are available, though wider drivers will want to try before buying. Rear-seat riders will find adequate but not expansive room, as long as nobody sits in the middle seat.

With less than 18 cubic feet, the cargo space doesn’t impress, even when it expands to 53 cubes with the rear seat folded. At least that cargo is shuttled around in a nice, upmarket interior with good materials and attention to detail. Optional extras such as genuine wood, carbon fiber, and aluminum are available and should be seriously considered since sorting through Porsche’s extra-long options list is a bucket list item for most car enthusiasts.

Review continues below

2020 Porsche Macan

Safety

The 2020 Porsche Macan hasn’t been crash tested yet.

Don’t look for the 2020 Porsche Macan to be crash tested any time soon. It sells in low enough numbers that neither the IIHS nor the NHTSA have assessed it.

Curiously, automatic emergency braking is optional—and it ought to be standard at these prices. Selecting it requires ordering adaptive cruise control. Lane-departure warnings are standard, while blind-spot monitors and active lane control are extras.

Review continues below

6

2020 Porsche Macan

Features

The 2020 Porsche Macan is neither inexpensive nor sparsely equipped.

It’s unlikely that many 2020 Porsche Macan crossovers roll out of the automaker’s assembly plant and into dealers without a wide array of options selected. The 2020 Macan is far from a great value, though it offers a huge degree of customizability. We score it at 6 out of 10.

The Macan range comes in base, S, GTS, and Turbo trims. Skip the temptation of every option and the base Macan runs about $52,000 and includes niceties such as a 10.9-inch touchscreen, navigation, 10 speakers, power-adjustable front seats, leather and synthetic suede seats, a power liftgate, and more. None of those features are groundbreaking, and yet even a zero-option Macan is reasonably lavish. 

The Macan S tosses in the far more powerful twin-turbo V-6 plus upsized brakes and wheels. The GTS is new this year with even more grunt and a buttoned-down suspension, plus the otherwise optional $1,360 Sport Chrono package that includes adaptive dampers, an extra sport driving mode, and a lap timer. 

Topping the range is the pricey Macan Turbo. You’d think everything would be standard at around $85,000 for the high-zoot Macan, but Porsche offers a slew of options and features at every level that range from the worthwhile Premium Package with its wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, seat heaters, and upgraded headlights to downright extravagances such as color-matched keys and seatbelts.

Review continues below

4

2020 Porsche Macan

Fuel Economy

Porsche prioritizes performance over fuel economy in the Macan.

Performance doesn’t come cheap. The 2020 Porsche Macan with all-wheel drive isn’t efficient, though a stop-start system is standard fare. Overall, we rate the Macan at 4 out of 10 for its fuel economy.

Base cars with the 2.0-liter turbo-4 are rated at 19 mpg city, 23 highway, 21 combined.

Surprisingly, the twin-turbo V-6 scores a nearly as impressive 18/23/20 mpg even though it’s much more powerful. The EPA has not yet rated the GTS or Turbo. Notably, all Macans run on pricey premium unleaded—you didn’t expect otherwise, did you?

Review continues below

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$50,900
MSRP based on AWD
Change Style
See Your Price
6.4
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 7
Performance 8
Comfort & Quality 7
Safety N/A
Features 6
Fuel Economy 4
Compare the 2020 Porsche Macan against the competition
  • 2020 Audi Q5

    2020 Audi Q5

    6.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography

    2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    7.6
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

    2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Class

    6.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

    2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

    6.4
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Porsche Macan?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used