The 2020 Porsche Macan is among the most rewarding crossover SUVs on the market, even as this design begins to show its age.

Originally launched for 2015, the $52,000 Macan is expensive for something so small and with such limited cargo utility, yet it somehow manages to feel like a bargain despite a price that skyrockets with options. Excellent handling and punchy powertrains tend to have that effect. We score the 2020 Macan at 6.4 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The base turbo-4 Macan and twin-turbo V-6 Macan S are joined this year by a sportier Macan GTS and a ferocious Macan Turbo. With a massive power spread from the base car’s 248 hp to the range-topper’s 434 ponies, there’s a Macan for just about everyone.

We’ve had little time behind the wheel of the base Macan, but the twin-turbo V-6 is an absolute gem of an engine. It hurtles power to all four wheels through a rapid-fire 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Every version handles as well as a Porsche should, while the optional adaptive dampers and the divine air suspension put it at the top of the performance crossover class.

The Macan has a luxurious interior that offers a pleasingly personal feel imparted by nice materials, good design, and, frankly, limited space. If you regularly haul the entire family around, keep shopping.

At around $52,000, the Macan is more accessible to buyers than anything else in the Porsche lineup. The automaker is stingy with features we think ought to be standard—automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and Apple CarPlay compatibility come to mind—but the wide degree of personalization reminds us that the Macan is more about custom-tailoring than appealing to a wide audience. Come prepared to spend big bucks for a little crossover with exceptionally balanced performance.