The Porsche Macan is a compact luxury crossover that’s related to the Audi Q5, or at least it was. The Q5 moved onto a new platform while the Macan stuck with its existing underpinnings despite a 2019 update. This year, base and S trims stick around with improved connectivity, engines, and handling.

That works in its favor since the 2019 Macan is the best-handling compact crossover on the market, and we rate it a 7.5 overall. It’s the most affordable Porsche, but buyers looking for power will want the more expensive Macan S with its turbo V-6. Options also increase prices rapidly, and Porsche offers a lot of them, so be careful when ordering. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 update gives the Macan a look that fits with the rest of the Porsche lineup. The nose is tweaked slightly and it reads as no other brand but Porsche. From there, the sheet metal rises to meet the windshield and curves back to where it resolves into a rear spoiler. Side blades are unique to the Macan, and they are now offered in silver, as well as black or body color. New wheels and a full-width taillight bar complete the exterior changes. Inside, the Macan gets a new 10.9-inch touchscreen in place of a 7.0-inch unit and it has the secondary effect of eliminating a few of the vehicle’s buttons. The rest of the cabin is as sporty as the exterior.

Review continues below

Under that curved hood lies a choice of two turbocharged engines: a base 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 248 horsepower or a turbocharged V-6 rated at 348 hp in the Macan S that rockets the crossover SUV to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds. Suspension changes quicken turn-in response, create more neutral handling, and improve ride quality. The Macan drives like a raised sport sedan. It steers with precision, attacks corners with verve, and has the agility to change direction and back again unlike any other crossover. A variety of performance options improve its natural athleticism. They include adaptive air springs, adjustable dampers, a torque-vectoring rear differential, and carbon-ceramic brakes.

All-wheel-drive is standard, and it, too, contributes to the athletic feel by sending the majority of power to the rear, although it can shuffle all of the torque up front when needed.

With a starting price just over $50,000, the Macan is within reach for more buyers than any other Porsche. It comes well equipped with such features as navigation, Apple CarPlay compatibility, a wireless internet hotspot, four USB ports, three-zone automatic climate control, leather and Alcantara upholstery, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Buyers can opt for 14- or 18-way sport seats, Bose or Burmester sound systems, and various types of interior trim.

One feature buyers can’t choose is automatic emergency braking, which we view as essential safety equipment. Porsche does make a surround-view camera system, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors available as options, though. Don’t expect the Macan to be crash-tested anytime soon.