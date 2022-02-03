What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Porsche Cayenne? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne is a luxurious mid-size SUV with slick moves and stellar power. It compares with the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class.

Is the 2022 Porsche Cayenne a good car/SUV?

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne is a spectacular SUV for drivers who value balanced handling and thrilling performance. While not as spacious or well-equipped as some more practical rivals, the Cayenne still scores a solid TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Porsche Cayenne?

An update to the Cayenne’s infotainment system this year brings wired Android Auto to join wireless Apple CarPlay.

The Cayenne comes in either a somewhat formal SUV shape or with a sloping roofline as the Cayenne Coupe. Both trade heavily on Porsche-typical styling cues, most of which work quite well inside and out.

This broad lineup stretches from impressive turbocharged V-6 through twin-turbo V-8 variants, with a couple of plug-in hybrids thrown in for good measure. Power outputs range from a very good 335 horsepower to a very hefty 670 hp. Right in the middle sits our favorite: the Cayenne GTS, with its dialed-in air suspension and torque-vectoring rear axle.

On all, an 8-speed automatic transmission hustles power to all four wheels. Don’t look for a manual or rear-wheel drive, not that we’d necessarily want either. Fuel economy is average; look for 23 mpg from base versions, and less with each additional turbocharger or cylinder. Hybrids can do more than a dozen miles on a charge, though, making them lower-guilt commuters.

Inside, the Cayenne can be as decadent as your budget allows, but even base versions are outfitted nicely enough. A big touchscreen takes center stage, with other controls not too far away. Passenger space is great, cargo space less so.

Cayennes haven’t been crash-tested, and given their high price and relatively low sales volume, we doubt they will be. Automatic emergency braking is standard, but you’ll pay extra for adaptive cruise control or blind-spot monitors.

How much does the 2022 Porsche Cayenne cost?

The Cayenne starts just north of $70,000, while the Coupe version runs about $8,500 more.

In our eyes, the Cayenne GTS versions strike the best balance between performance and relative value, and you’ll pay upward of $110,000 to start.

Where is the 2022 Porsche Cayenne made?

In Germany.