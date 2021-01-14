What kind of car is the 2021 Porsche Cayenne? What does it compare to?

The Porsche Cayenne kicked off the idea of the luxury performance SUV. It’s a five-passenger mid-size crossover offered in standard and coupe body styles.

Is the 2021 Porsche Cayenne a good car?

Review continues below

Porsche pours excellence into the Cayenne. It can deliver off-road capability, on-track performance, and room for the family in a high-tech, luxurious environment. We rate it highly at 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Porsche Cayenne?

Porsche adds the Cayenne GTS model to the lineup for 2021. The two plug-in models also get larger lithium-ion batteries with a usable capacity of 14.3 kwh, up from 11.3 kwh. The GTS model is the entry level for Porsche’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8.

Porsche offers the Cayenne in base, S, GTS, Turbo, E-Hybrid, and Turbo S E-Hybrid models, all in standard SUV and so-called “Coupe” body styles.

The Cayenne cuts the shape of a crossover SUV, but the details, including its nose and rounded fenders, channel the 911. The coupe body style creates a sportier look while sacrificing cargo space. Inside, the Cayenne is modern, sporty, and luxurious.

Stellar performance comes standard and increases as you move up the scale. Four engines in various states of tune and two plug-in hybrid models offer power at every level. The base turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 makes 335 hp and launches this SUV to 60 mph in as little as 5.6 seconds, while the E-Hybrid Turbo S combines the GTS and Turbo models’ twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 with an electric motor to create an ungodly 670 hp, a 183-mph top speed, and a 0-60-mph time of 3.6 seconds. No Cayenne is particularly efficient.

The Cayenne is a natural athlete on the pavement. A long list of performance hardware improves the handling and can make the Cayenne defy physics on a track.

How much does the 2021 Porsche Cayenne cost?

The Cayenne starts at $68,850 for the standard SUV and $77,850 for the Coupe. It comes with partial leather upholstery, power seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, and 19-inch wheels, and the Coupe adds a panoramic sunroof, adaptive dampers, and 20-inch wheels. Higher-end models can reach $200,000 when slathered with options, which Porsche is happy to offer.

The Cayenne comes standard with automatic emergency braking, and is available with active lane control, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, a surround-view camera system, and night vision.

Where is the Porsche Cayenne made?

In Zuffenhausen, Germany.