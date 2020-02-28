Electronics, technology, and plain old mechanical wizardry push the performance envelope of the Cayenne further than ever. What it can accomplish is at odds with our own innate sense of physics.

It’s this harnessing and taming of the impossible that earns the Cayenne an 8 out of 10 for performance. Why not a perfect score? Its ride can be stiff even in its softest setting, and base versions are quick but not Turbo-rockets. This concern could be dismissed in a focused performance coupe, but it’s hard to look past it in a daily-driver SUV.

Besides this one flaw, the Cayenne is an admirable performer regardless of which of the three powertrains you opt for. The entry-level unit is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 that makes 340 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. Considering it is tasked with motivating 4,400 pounds of SUV, this engine does an able job—you can expect 0-60 mph times of 5.9 seconds, or 5.6 seconds with the available sport chrono. This is as slow as the Cayenne gets.

Move up to the S model and Porsche rejiggers this V-6 so its running two turbos on 2.9 liters of displacement. The resulting power output jumps up to 440 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. Here the 0-60 mph time clocks in at just under 5.0 seconds. A top speed of 164 mph is attainable.

Finally, there’s the mack-daddy engine: the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8. This powerplant grunts and roars and bellows. Never mind that at this point a so-equipped Cayenne weighs 4,800 pounds; the 550 hp and 567 lb-ft of torque are enough to hit 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds flat and reach an eventual top speed of 177 mph. These numbers are no joke: A V-8 Cayenne is one of the fastest SUVs extant.

For the mileage-minded, an E-Hybrid option is also available. It can run exclusively on electric power for 27 miles if you’re gentle with your right foot; lay into it and the 455 hp will shrink that range considerably. We found the switch from pure electric to gas-electric operation nearly seamless, and the instant torque can push you back into the seat with ease.

All powertrains mate to an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. This AWD system has available torque-vectoring that can alter the amount of torque going to each of the rear wheels, which aids in cornering prowess. Because it’s a Porsche, power is always more biased towards the rear. The exact ratio changes based on conditions and the selected drive mode.

If you want to follow a Range Rover into the wilderness, you can, despite the fat summer tires and chic styling suggesting otherwise. The Cayenne will ford nearly 20 inches of water and lumber up a 45-degree incline. There’s also a maximum 9.6 inches of ground clearance when the available air suspension is in its highest setting. Just be careful you don’t dent up the wheels, the smallest of which measure 19 inches in diameter; the largest, 22 inches.

Porsche Cayenne ride and handling

We already mentioned the handling is on the stiff side, and that’s the biggest complaint one can lob at this eager-to-dance SUV. When pushed hard, the Cayenne bristles with excellence as it shuffles down a twisty bit of pavement.

Credit the underpinnings. It gets its chops from a multi-link suspension front and rear, fat tires measuring up to 315 mm in width, and an available air suspension paired with adaptive dampers. Active roll bars and rear-wheel steering are also on the menu; both features seem to downplay the Cayenne’s bulk when its hustled, especially the rear-steer system. And of course there’s the Sport Chrono package, which includes multiple drive modes as well as a launch control—not to mention the cool dash-mounted chronometer.

All the Cayennes that we’ve driven—and we’ve driven every powertrain—have been equipped with a number of those extra goodies, including the torque-vectoring rear end, summer tires, air suspension, and 21-inch wheels. We found that the air suspension enhanced its ability to pick its way over rubbly Greek mountainsides, thanks to its extra 2 inches of clearance over the stock ride height. It also works with traction modes that help the tires grip through gravel, mud, sand or rock.

On paved roads, the Cayenne relaxes, coasting along without indication of the performance it packs underneath. Yet despite the relaxed demeanor the ride and steering are perpetually heavy and stiff and focused—there’s no doubt about the Cayenne’s ancestry. Get the handling-enhancing bits and it becomes even more of a head-tosser, so think twice before ordering up your favorite 911 or 718 features.

