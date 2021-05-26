Likes
- A $100,000 bargain
- Performance perfection
- Comfortable front seats
- Near infinite customization
- A sports car icon
Dislikes
- Manual transmission isn’t offered on base car
- Steering wheel blocks some instruments
- Back seat or penalty box? Hard to tell
- Get a second mortgage if you want to buy a Turbo
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Porsche 911 brims with technology and luxury, and bristles with pavement-conquering confidence.
What kind of car is the 2022 Porsche 911? What does it compare to?
The 911 is a Cabriolet, a Targa, and a Coupe—but it’s also one of the best performance vehicles available anywhere, with seats for two and then some, and heroic levels of grip and acceleration. We’d pit it against the Audi R8, BMW 8-Series, Chevy Corvette, and Jaguar F-Type.
Is the 2022 Porsche 911 a good car?
So good, they named emergency services after it. (Fact check TBD.) We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, a very high score for a hugely expensive two-seat high-performance toy. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new for the 2022 Porsche 911?
Porsche added Android Auto to the 911’s infotainment system and reskinned the interface to act like that in the Taycan. Oh, and then there’s the new GT3.
With each new generation the 911 grows a little thicker and a little wider, but that doesn’t step on its timeless appeal. Its classic teardrop shape must bathe in quasi-legal anti-aging serum. The cabin has the same appeal, only when the ignition twists to life so does every pixel implanted in the dash. It’s functional, despite the onslaught of touch interfaces, and sinfully rich with the right leather and trim choices.
Porsche’s turbo-6 engines grace nearly every 911, save for the instant-classic non-turbo GT3. Others peel off power from a 3.0-liter turbo flat-6 that’s rated anywhere from 379 hp to an eye-glazing 640 hp, with 0-60 mph times diving from the high three-second range to 2.6 seconds flat. With a couple of manual transmissions on certain specs, the 911’s more frequently coupled to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and, as often as not, all-wheel drive.
It’s a minor miracle it weighs less than 4,000 pounds in fighting trim—but it’s no miracle that it handles with flat, reproach-free precision. With struts and links and adaptive dampers and limited-slip differentials, the 911 simply picks a point on the horizon and screams toward it, on its Naruto run to handling glory. It’s so adept at doling out traction thanks to electronic controls for shift speeds, damping, ride height, steering weight, and torque distribution, it doesn’t feel a bit complex or overdone. That’s true even in Cabriolet and Targa versions, which have near-equal performance to coupes to go with power-operated tops that fold down at speeds of up to 30 mph.
The 911 cockpit grants front passengers sublime comfort in form-fitting bucket seats with lots of range, heating, and available cooling. Back seat accommodations would get a warning from AirBnB, they’re so puny, and the 4.7-cubic-foot front trunk is meant for gym parking lot posing, not serious road-tripping.
Automatic emergency braking comes standard, and Porsche upsells blind-spot monitors and adaptive cruise control, as well as carbon-ceramic brakes, a sport exhaust, rear-axle steering, Burmester sound, a front-axle lift system, and pick-your-own paint colors.
How much does the 2021 Porsche 911 cost?
The base 911 Carrera costs $102,550, which still seems like a value when you drive it. In our other plane of existence, it’d be easy to spend $230,000 on the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet.
Where is the 2021 Porsche 911 made?
In Germany.
2022 Porsche 911
Styling
A digital heart beats inside the 911’s iconic body.
Is the Porsche 911 a good-looking car?
Yes. We hope the questions get tougher than this. Since 1963, the 911’s teardrop shape has grown wider and more muscular, but it’s still imbued with iconic appeal. With a screen-rich cabin, it’s a 9 here.
Little is new in the 911 from its most recent restyling, which suits it fine. The more rounded fenders and wider hips of this latest 911 remain instantly recognizable, as do its unmistakable LED headlights and the stance that amplifies its haunches. It’s a car that looks ready to take down the hapless by the neck, even before it raises its adjustable spoiler.
Inside its snug cockpit, the 911 blends classic lines with modern technology fluently. Across its planar dash, a pair of 7.0-inch instrument screens and a central 10.9-inch touchscreen encourage physical interaction with the car that used to be the province only of the brakes and steering and gas pedal. To some it’s a mixed blessing, but there’s no ambiguity in the high-rent way Porsche finishes the cabin, aside from the minor swaths of piano-black console trim. The 911 brims with flight-grade controls, from the quietly snicky turn signal to the nubby shift toggler.
2022 Porsche 911
Performance
The 911 has an iron grip on the road and the track.
The 911 does what few performance cars can do: it somersaults through tight track corners with a telepathic thrill, but settles into a relaxed street groove with natural composure. Everyone’s a better driver behind the wheel of the 911, which is why it’s a 10 here.
Is the Porsche 911 4WD?
Nearly every 911 can be ordered with all-wheel drive.
How fast is the Porsche 911?
Trick question: it’s either quick, very quick, or brain-warping quick. Nearly every version flexes its muscles with a 3.0-liter turbocharged flat-6; base Carrera and Carrera 4 cars extract 379 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque from it, and shuffle it to the ground with a sonorous metallic rasp through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic and shift paddles that dictate its crisp, quick gear changes. At 3,354 lb in base configuration, the 911 can sprint to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds with the help of launch control, and saunter to a 182-mph top speed.
From that starting point, dialing up the performance in a Coupe, Targa, or Cabriolet is a snap. Opt into S and 4S models, and more boost surges through the powertrain to the tune of 443 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque, delivered via an electronically locking rear differential without a hint of turbo lag. These 911s vault to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, and can reach 191 mph if you can. They’re also available with a joy-to-shift 7-speed manual, which pairs with a mechanically locking differential for slightly slower acceleration. It’s the party that counts, not the number of guests.
Primed to peel off layers of pavement? Let us usher you into the 3,635-lb Porsche 911 Turbo and its 572 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque—or wave you past it on the way to the Turbo S guise, with its 640 hp and 590 lb-ft. Outfitted with all-wheel drive and granted big 16.1-inch front brake rotors, 20-inch front and 21-inch rear tires, and a slightly lower redline of 7,200 rpm, the 911 Turbo cars singe hairs as they rocket to 60 mph in as little as 2.6 seconds, and up to 205 mph at the top end.
Porsche 911 ride and handling
With exceptional handling in every model, Porsche’s 911 still has a wide variety of performance hardware in its different trims. Base cars have adaptive dampers and 19-inch front and 20-inch rear ZR-rated tires, and want for nothing. They’re tractable, full of grip on nearly every road texture, and blessed with quick and hefty steering. Credit goes in part to an exceptionally well-tuned front strut and rear multi-link suspension and in part to the army of electronics that shuttle power to specific wheels.
911 S models have a wider track; they’re the gateway drugs to the enhanced 911 that go beyond its standard-issue athletic manners. Porsche will tuck in hardware for rear-axle steering to help the 911 snip corners with more precision, it’ll fit active anti-roll bars to counteract the slight body lean of base cars, it’ll even specify “sport” programming for its dampers that lowers the car 0.4 inches in tandem with stiffer suspension settings.
In Turbo territory, all modesty’s nixed. The 911’s tremendous grip and laser-focused handling pairs with stunningly powerful aluminum monobloc 4-piston brakes (upgraded on the S to 6-piston front and 4-piston rear units) with firm and progressive feedback. They’re great for track laps, but Porsche also sells costly carbon-ceramic brakes with fade-free performance.
911 GT3
It’s a footnote here, since it’s so narrowly cast at ultra-performance drivers. But don’t sleep on the new 911 GT3; it may be the last of its kind, with a non-turbo 4.0-liter flat-6 that riffs on past Porsche glory to the tune of 502 hp and 346 lb-ft of torque. With classically sharp throttle response, this unit sings to a 9,000-rpm redline and sends power to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission—weight-saving measures compared to other 911s. With exotically reshaped body bits meant to smooth its way through extreme velocity and four-stage wing adjustment, the GT3 slits its way through the air to give lucky drivers the best 911 driving experience in recent memory. It’s a keepsake of a car, and a performance benchmark even in the 911 lineup. (Read our 2022 911 GT3 first drive review at Motor Authority for more.)
2022 Porsche 911
Comfort & Quality
The 911’s cozy as a catcher’s mitt, and as finely finished as a pro-league locker room.
Porsche lines the 911 cockpit with fantastic finishes and installs Hall of Fame front seats. The rear buckets are the penalty box, and the front trunk’s barely big enough to hold a runner-up trophy. Penalties offset gains here for a 5.
The 911 measures 177.9 inches long, and rides on a 96.5-inch wheelbase. That’s not much longer between the wheels than a Honda del Sol—not hating, just observing.
The 911 does very well by its two front passengers. They sit close to the ground in form-fitting seats with lots of adjustment and heating, with cooling an option. Even 6-footers can find a comfortable driving position inside. The 911’s thick steering wheel blocks some of the view of its digital side screens used for navigation, though.
The back seats treat backpacks better than they tote humans. Formed to fit two people, they’re hardly suited to carry the smallest of passengers. The trunk, at 4.7 cubic feet, holds a couple of gym bags, if you’re so inclined.
The least expensive 911 has some forgivable plastic trim under the dash; otherwise it’s a master class in discreet glamor. Trimmed in richly dyed leather and carbon fiber trim, dressed with dazzling wheels, and dipped in chalk gray or other vintage tints, it’s a stunner.
2022 Porsche 911
Safety
The 911 lacks crash-test scores.
Is the Porsche 911 a safe car?
It’s a mystery, in terms of crash-test ratings. Neither the NHTSA nor the IIHS has tested one, and likely never will. We skip a score here for that reason.
That said, the 911 comes with plenty of active safety technology, including automatic emergency braking. Porsche offers active lane control, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, and night-vision and surround-view camera systems. It also fits the 911’s stability control systems with the ability to change settings based on weather—the Wet mode, for example, adjusts vehicle systems to reduce wheelspin in rain, ice, and snow.
2022 Porsche 911
Features
The real limit when ordering a 911 is taste.
Porsche sells the 911 as a Cabriolet, a Targa, and a Coupe; in rear-wheel-drive form, or with all-wheel drive; and with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic or a 7-speed manual transmission. No matter the configuration, each 911 comes with great standard features, a vast range of options, and excellent infotainment. Value’s an iffy prospect in any car that costs more than $100,000, and Porsche’s 4-year/50,000-mile warranty doesn’t come with free maintenance, so instead of a 10 here, it rates an 8.
For $102,550, the base 911 Carrera Coupe comes with a 10.9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-speaker 150-watt audio system, navigation, heated front seats, leather upholstery, LED headlights, and keyless start. Updated infotainment like that in the electric Taycan is the most notable change for 2022, with more subscription services bundled into a three-year period—including real-time traffic.
Porsche tailors vehicles to the needs and tastes of its drivers; the features on specific models and those from the options list would confuse regular patrons of 24-hour diners. It includes performance bits like a sport exhaust, active roll bars, adjustable adaptive dampers with a lowered ride height, rear-axle steering, carbon ceramic brakes, a sport suspension with firmer settings and a lowered ride height, and the Sport Chrono Package with launch control and additional driving modes. Those are the attention-grabbing pieces: On the more soothing side there are 14- or 18-way adjustable sport seats with heating and cooling, Bose or Burmester sound, a surround-view camera system, adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, and a front-axle lift system. Have a favorite color? Porsche’s paint crew is here to serve, and will pair that hue with your favorite leather, no matter how garish or gaudy—or gorgeous.
Which Porsche 911 should I buy?
Sift through the order sheet for the 911 S with a limited-slip rear differential with torque vectoring, 245/35ZR20 front and 305/30ZR21 rear Pirelli P Zero summer tires on alloy wheels, adjustable adaptive dampers, and big 13.8-inch brakes with 6-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers. Top it off with the 930 Leather package, which quilts the seats like those on the original 930 Turbo. And don’t be shy to pounce on the new-for-’22 $162,450 GT3.
How much is a fully loaded Porsche 911?
The 911 Turbo S Cabriolet starts at $221,150, and can approach $300,000 with all the options.
2022 Porsche 911
Fuel Economy
Fuel economy isn’t too bad in Porsche’s performance icon.
Is the Porsche 911 good on gas?
Given its stellar performance, the 911’s gas mileage isn’t bad. A Carrera S with the 7-speed manual gets rated by the EPA at 18 mpg city, 25 highway, 21 combined. Turbo editions slide down the scale to 15/20/17 mpg.