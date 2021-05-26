What kind of car is the 2022 Porsche 911? What does it compare to?

The 911 is a Cabriolet, a Targa, and a Coupe—but it’s also one of the best performance vehicles available anywhere, with seats for two and then some, and heroic levels of grip and acceleration. We’d pit it against the Audi R8, BMW 8-Series, Chevy Corvette, and Jaguar F-Type.

Is the 2022 Porsche 911 a good car?

So good, they named emergency services after it. (Fact check TBD.) We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, a very high score for a hugely expensive two-seat high-performance toy. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Porsche 911?

Porsche added Android Auto to the 911’s infotainment system and reskinned the interface to act like that in the Taycan. Oh, and then there’s the new GT3.

With each new generation the 911 grows a little thicker and a little wider, but that doesn’t step on its timeless appeal. Its classic teardrop shape must bathe in quasi-legal anti-aging serum. The cabin has the same appeal, only when the ignition twists to life so does every pixel implanted in the dash. It’s functional, despite the onslaught of touch interfaces, and sinfully rich with the right leather and trim choices.

Porsche’s turbo-6 engines grace nearly every 911, save for the instant-classic non-turbo GT3. Others peel off power from a 3.0-liter turbo flat-6 that’s rated anywhere from 379 hp to an eye-glazing 640 hp, with 0-60 mph times diving from the high three-second range to 2.6 seconds flat. With a couple of manual transmissions on certain specs, the 911’s more frequently coupled to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and, as often as not, all-wheel drive.

It’s a minor miracle it weighs less than 4,000 pounds in fighting trim—but it’s no miracle that it handles with flat, reproach-free precision. With struts and links and adaptive dampers and limited-slip differentials, the 911 simply picks a point on the horizon and screams toward it, on its Naruto run to handling glory. It’s so adept at doling out traction thanks to electronic controls for shift speeds, damping, ride height, steering weight, and torque distribution, it doesn’t feel a bit complex or overdone. That’s true even in Cabriolet and Targa versions, which have near-equal performance to coupes to go with power-operated tops that fold down at speeds of up to 30 mph.

The 911 cockpit grants front passengers sublime comfort in form-fitting bucket seats with lots of range, heating, and available cooling. Back seat accommodations would get a warning from AirBnB, they’re so puny, and the 4.7-cubic-foot front trunk is meant for gym parking lot posing, not serious road-tripping.

Automatic emergency braking comes standard, and Porsche upsells blind-spot monitors and adaptive cruise control, as well as carbon-ceramic brakes, a sport exhaust, rear-axle steering, Burmester sound, a front-axle lift system, and pick-your-own paint colors.

How much does the 2021 Porsche 911 cost?

The base 911 Carrera costs $102,550, which still seems like a value when you drive it. In our other plane of existence, it’d be easy to spend $230,000 on the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet.

Where is the 2021 Porsche 911 made?

In Germany.