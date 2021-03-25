What kind of car is the 2021 Porsche 911? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Porsche 911 is one of the longest-running nameplates in automotive history. It’s a coupe, a cabriolet, or a targa with seats for four and near-supercar performance. Rivals include the Audi R8, Jaguar F-Type, and BMW 8-Series.

Is the 2021 Porsche 911 a good car?

It’s sooooo good. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, a high rating for what’s effectively a two-seater, one with a huge price tag and the grip and acceleration to go with it. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Porsche 911?

New Turbo models and some new features improve the eighth-generation 911, which was introduced as a 2020 model.

The latest 911 does nothing to alter the classic teardrop shape, though every 911 seems to grow at the haunches. The classic look continues in the cabin. Despite the onslaught of digital screens, the 911’s still a functional paragon, with physical controls like paddle shifters where they’re necessary, and digital ones where they’re better left out of hand.

With a stiff aluminum-intensive body and twin-turbo flat-6 engines across the lineup, every 911 has the ethereal performance that eludes some hefty V-8 competition. It hammers out, at a minimum, 379 hp and a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds. At the top end and in its highest state of tune, the 911 Turbo S lasers to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and nails a 205-mph top speed—despite lugging around an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive (on most models; rear-drive models and 7-speed manuals are offered). Grip and acceleration set high benchmarks, even with the current raft of electronic controls for damping, shift speeds, ride height, torque distribution, and steering heft.

The 911 grows heavier and more complex in Cabriolet and Targa versions, but they’re hardly less appealing, thanks to near-equal performance and power-operated tops that fold down at speeds of up to 30 mph.

The 911 cabin glints with digital pixels, and the front passenger shares sublime comfort in shapely bucket seats. Any other people brought along for a ride may file charges; the back seat’s a punch line and the 4.7-cubic-foot front trunk can barely handle a trip to Walgreens, much less Costco.

Every 911 has automatic emergency braking, and Porsche makes blind-spot monitors and adaptive cruise control available—as well as a sport exhaust, carbon-ceramic brakes, rear-axle steering, a front-axle lift system, Burmester sound, and pick-your-own paint colors.

How much does the 2021 Porsche 911 cost?

A lot. Still, it’s tougher to spend $100,550 on the base 911 than it is to spend $230,000 or more on the Turbo S Cabriolet, we think.

Where is the 2021 Porsche 911 made?

In Germany, natürlich.