The Porsche 911 is a sports car icon and one of the longest-running nameplates in automotive history. It delivers near-supercar performance and only improves with the introduction of the eighth-generation model for 2020. The “992-generation” 911 debuts first as 911 Carrera S and 4S models in coupe and convertible body styles. Base, T, GTS, Targa, Turbo, GT3, and GT2 models may join the lineup over the next few years.

We give the 2020 Porsche 911 a rating of 8.0 on our overall scale before all the stats are in, which is a high rating for a purpose-built sports car that, in practicality, only serves two and has a six-figure price. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

More power, a wider stance, improved connectivity, and new safety features highlight the changes for the 2020 Porsche 911.

Review continues below

The body grows longer by almost an inch. LED headlights up front each have four points that onlookers may recognize as the signature of the car. The hood adds a pair of creases to emphasize its V-shape, while the rear end gets a wider spoiler and a full-width light bar—a Porsche mainstay recently.

The new body also uses far more aluminum. All of the panels except the front and rear fascias are now aluminum, which sheds body weight by 26 pounds while improving rigidity by 5 percent.

Underneath, the new 911 S models have 21-inch rear wheels instead of 20s, revised adaptive and adjustable dampers, larger rear brakes, and quicker steering. The S model now has a 1.5-inch wider rear track to match the 4S, and the front track is 1.8 inches wider on both models.

Set behind the rear wheels is a revised twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-6 that now makes 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque, increases of 23 and 22 over last year, respectively. It is hooked to a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that replaces a 7-speed dual-clutch. Power goes to the rear wheels in the S and all four wheels in the all-wheel-drive 4S. The new 911 is capable of a 0-60 mph run as quick as 3.2 seconds and a top speed as high as 195 mph.

Inside, the new 911 is upscale and high-tech, slathered with leather, now featues a 10.9-inch touchscreen for infotainment. It comes well-equipped with navigation with real-time traffic information, a 150-watt audio system with eight speakers, auto-dimming mirrors, heated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Porsche offers a bevy of performance and convenience options. Highlights include a sport exhaust, active roll bars, rear-axle steering, carbon ceramic brakes, a front-axle lift system, glass or steel sunroofs, Bose or Burmester sound systems, and a vast array of color and trim choices.

While safety isn’t the 911 buyer’s priority, new safety features are both standard and optional. The 2020 Porsche 911 adds standard forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. The options list includes adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, blind-spot monitors, active lane control with traffic sign recognition, and surround-view and night vision camera systems. A new Wet mode adjusts several vehicle systems to make the car safer to drive on low-friction surfaces.

When it goes on sale this summer, the 2020 Porsche 911 S will cost at least $114,550 while the 4S will start at $120,850.