There’s a new version on the way soon, but the 2019 Porsche 911 is here to bide time and burn money.

This year is the last of the 991 generation, the 992-generation 911 is due later this year.

For its last year, the 2019 911 earns a 7.0 on our overall scale, which is very high for a (mostly) six-figure car with two usable seats. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

The 911 hasn’t changed since last year, ahead of a full-scale redesign for the 2020 model year. It’s offered in base Carrera, Carrera S, GTS, Turbo, Turbo S, GT3, and GT2 powertrain configurations. All-wheel drive is available on most configurations, and convertible versions are scattered throughout. All offer a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and many offer a 7-speed manual. There are a handful of special editions to consider too: Carrera T (base power, but lighter), GT3 RS (less weight), GT3 Touring (no wing), etc.

One of the common threads throughout the lineup: the 911’s iconic shape. Porsche purists can spot the differences, but to many eyes, it just looks good. Inside, the 991-generation 911s are classy and modern, without being over the top. A 6.5-inch touchscreen sits in the middle of the cockpit and the Porsche binnacle is retro-modern—and cool.

Power outputs vary among the 911 lineup from 370 to 690 horsepower. All are flat-6 engines with more than 3.0 liters of displacement. Base Carreras offer 370 hp, Carrera S versions get 420 hp, GTS versions get 450 hp, Turbo and Turbo S models do with 540 and 580 hp, respectively. None of the 911s feel underpowered and all handle spectacularly.

We can think of one thing that a Porsche 911 doesn’t handle very well, however: more than two people. The rear seats may as well be painted on, or considered cargo shelves at any rate. The standard seats are comfortable and supportive—top versions get 18-way adjustable sport buckets that are among the best in the business.

Base Carrera coupes cost more than $92,000 and the ultra-rare GT2 RS approaches $300,000—naturally, there are many stops between the two.

Porsche option packages are a science: Owners spend days, weeks, or months perfecting their builds, and there are enough unique options to ensure that no two cars leave the factory alike.