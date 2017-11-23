The 2018 Porsche 911 has been unusually busy this year.

In addition to purist-focused 911 GTS and 911 Carrera T versions, Porsche has added a world-beating 911 GT2 RS and GT3 variants, a Turbo S Exclusive option, and a GT3 Touring Package that tempts half-million-dollar collectors with its content.

Oh, and about that GT2 RS: It’s the fastest Porsche 911 ever made.

That’s a flurry of activity for one of the oldest names in the sports-car business.

We rate the range at a 7.6 overall with the implicit admission that it shouldn’t do well on our scale. It comfortably seats only two people, it has no crash-test data, and its styling hasn’t fundamentally changed since it was new for our fathers. And yet here we are. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year’s news is the staggering depth and breadth that the 911 range now covers. Starting from the base Carrera, the 911 is offered in Carrera, Carrera S, Carrera T, GTS, Turbo, Turbo S, Turbo S Exclusive, GT3, and GT2 RS trim levels. Prices range from roughly $93,000 to about $300,000 for a 911. Yeah, it’s like that.

Regardless of trim level, the 911 offers similar looks that evoke the original. Inside, the cabin is classic, but updated for modern tastes—and growing bottoms.

For most shoppers, there are turbo 911s and then turbo Turbo 911s. The base engine is a 3.0-liter turbocharged flat-6 that makes 370 horsepower, but output grows from Carrera S to Carrera GTS to 420 hp and 450 hp, respectively.

Opt for a 911 Turbo and you can have up to 580 hp from a 3.8-liter turbo-6, and the grand tourer is as breathtaking in its speed as it is in its starting price: more than $160,000.

If your flavor is a GT3 or GT2 RS model, your performance is limited mostly by your bravery—and our respect is unlimited.

In practice, the 911 is a two-seater with decent room for gear. Porsche’s reputation for building the “everyday supercar” is wholly applicable if the RSVP is for +1 only.

Base coupes are well-equipped with power adjustable front seats, an eight-speaker audio system, rearview camera, 19-inch wheels, 4.2-inch multifunction display for drivers, xenon headlights, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, and an Alcantara headliner, among other things. In every version, Porsche’s meticulous fit and finish is in full view; no detail is overlooked in a 911.