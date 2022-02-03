Likes
- Svelte lines
- Spectacular handling
- Muscular turbo engines
- Broad lineup
- Great gearboxes
Dislikes
- Not inexpensive
- Turbo-4s don’t have that Porsche sound
- Light on safety tech
- A 911 is more practical
Buying tip
features & specs
The Porsche 718 lineup serves up driving purity like few other cars.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Porsche 718? What does it compare to?
The Porsche 718 comes as a Cayman coupe or Boxster roadster with rear-wheel drive and turbocharged power. Shop them against the Chevrolet Corvette, BMW Z4, and Toyota Supra.
Is the 2022 Porsche 718 a good car?
By sports car standards, the Porsche 718 lineup sets an especially high bar. While not practical, these coupes and roadsters offer spectacular handling and plenty of muscle, plus a high-end feel that earns them a 7.0 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Porsche 718?
Only minor tweaks mark the new year after last year’s introduction of a 414-hp flagship. Android users will finally find smartphone mirroring to join Apple CarPlay, and the infotainment system sees some updates.
Porsche slaps the 718 badge on two cars that have different personalities but are essentially the same beneath the skin: the Boxster roadster and the Cayman hardtop, the latter of which usually costs around $2,000 less.
Both cars offer sexy lines outside and a clean, sophisticated cabin. A broad lineup of cars ranging from pure base models through rorty GT4 and Spyder versions includes plenty of customization potential, too.
Base and T models use a 300-hp turbocharged flat-4 rated at 300 hp; a larger version puts out 350 hp in S versions. Step up to the GTS for a ferocious 394-hp 4.0-liter flat-6 for 911-grade power and all the right noises. Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder models toss in another 20 hp—because why not?
The best gearbox here is the 6-speed manual, but we can’t fault you for appreciating the rapidfire shifts delivered by the available 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. All versions handle sharply with the kind of mechanical purity so rare today, but 718 T models have the best moves-per-dollar ratio thanks to their buttoned-down suspensions and adaptive dampers.
Don’t look for all-day space, though the comfortable seats are great for long rides. Porsche can be stingy with features—an upcharge for automatic emergency braking is almost an insult these days—but the sheer breadth of options available is overwhelming. Order yours accordingly.
How much does the 2022 Porsche 718 cost?
Starting at around $62,000, a base 718 Cayman comes well-equipped. We’d spend another $8,000 or so for the 718 T models but can’t fault anyone for going farther.
Where is the 2022 Porsche 718 made?
In Germany.
2022 Porsche 718
Styling
Subtle 911 cues tie the 718 to its bigger brother, but these cars stand brilliantly on their own.
Is the Porsche 718 a good-looking car?
Absolutely. Sleek outside and sophisticated inside, these cars look equally as good in Cayman hardtop and Boxster roadster form.
A long front end gives way to curvy flanks like the 911, but the big intakes behind the rear doors remind us where these cars place their engines. Clear taillights defy the odds to look great at the rear, where they are connected by delicate and decidedly retro Porsche script letters. Caymans look best to us with their sleek rooflines, but we can appreciate the varied soft-top options available for the Boxster.
Inside, these cars have a wide central console loaded with switches. That busy look is countered by clean, purposeful lines elsewhere. Just drape yours in something other than dull gray; Porsche offers a host of trims.
The 718 lineup is an easy 9 out of 10 for its style.
2022 Porsche 718
Performance
No matter the setup, the Porsche 718 is balanced and precise.
These are exceptionally fun cars with sharp handling, spectacular grip, strong acceleration, and the kind of feedback absent in even some of its fiercest rivals. Few cars are perfect; the 718 makes a 10 out of 10 case for itself.
Is the Porsche 718 4WD?
No, these are rear-wheel-drive sports cars.
How fast is the Porsche 718?
There’s no slow version here. Base and T models use a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 300 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque, which can hustle these cars to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. The upsized 2.5-liter turbo-4 that does duty in 718 S models amps up output to 350 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque, which provides usefully faster acceleration from any speed.
Absent, however, is that classic flat-6 thrum. For that, the 394-hp 4.0-ltier engine in the GTS (up to 414 hp in the GT4 and Spyder versions) comes in. It’s not all that much quicker according to the stat book, but it makes these cars feel much, much faster in day-to-day use.
We like the 6-speed manual transaxle that’s standard across the line, though the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic can hustle through gears much quicker than a human.
Straight-line performance is one thing, but the 718 has the goods to handle any kind of winding road. These cars have some of the best steering ever fitted to a car, with brilliant feedback. Every other automaker should take note.
Optional adaptive dampers are worthwhile even with the smallest wheel size, though the lower ride heights fitted to sportier versions can be a hassle when it comes to steep driveways.
2022 Porsche 718
Comfort & Quality
The 718 Cayman and Boxster are beautifully appointed, if hardly spacious.
Practicality would take a back seat to performance, if only there was a back seat. These little cars are cramped inside but nicely outfitted. Their body styles earn them a 5 on our scale.
The comfortable cockpit features bolstered seats that wear leather in base versions, though softer and more innovative upholstery choices are optional. Sportier seats may be a tight fit for broader riders, though, so try before you buy.
The 718 has an exceptionally high-quality feel inside, with terrific materials even on a zero-option car. The more you spend, the more leather, metal, carbon, or wood you’ll get, so don’t be afraid to spend your kiddo’s inheritance.
On the downside, cargo space is poor. Caymans have a 9.7-cubic-foot trunk, but it’s oddly arranged. Boxsters split cargo utility between two small front and rear trunks that offer up 10 cubic feet of space, but there are better choices for a cross-country trip.
2022 Porsche 718
Safety
The 2022 Porsche 718 is one of few cars without standard automatic emergency braking.
How safe is the Porsche 718?
That we don’t know. Without crash test results from either the NHTSA or the IIHS, we can’t assign these cars a score here.
Front and rear parking sensors, airbags, and stability control are standard. Porsche charges extra for automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors.
Outward vision is fine forward but not good over the shoulders.
2022 Porsche 718
Features
You’ll pay dearly for the privilege, but there is not a poorly-outfitted Porsche 718 in this entire lineup
Every version of the Porsche 718 comes reasonably well-equipped, but there are a lot of choices. Lucky you, since you are the one making the call. We rate the lineup at 7 out of 10 thanks to options and infotainment.
Every car comes with automatic climate control, heated seats wrapped in leather, bi-xenon headlights, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and 18-inch wheels. The base price is about $62,000.
Which Porsche 718 should I buy?
Our money would be on the well-equipped T models, which come with all the goods we really want: a slightly lower (but not too low) suspension, adaptive dampers, a limited-slip differential with torque vectoring, the Sport Chrono package with its extra drive modes, a short-throw shifter, and bolstered seats. Boxster T models run about $73,000, but Cayman Ts will save you around $2,000.
How much is a fully loaded Porsche 718?
Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 models have about the same spec sheet, including the 414-hp version of the flat-6 plus all the sporty bits Porsche can offer such as adjustable toe, camber, and anti-roll bars and a fixed rear wing on the Cayman. Inside, Alcantara upholstery and door pull loops make these cars feel downright special—as they should for six figures before extra-cost paint and other budget-robbing items.
2022 Porsche 718
Fuel Economy
For what they are, these lightweight sports cars are fairly miserly.
Is the Porsche 718 good on gas?
It’s not a sporty Prius, but the Porsche 718 is a low-guilt sports car. We rate this lineup at 4 out of 10 for the base engine. Opt for the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and the EPA says to expect 21 mpg city, 27 highway, 24 combined. The 6-speed manual is slightly thirstier at 20/26/22 mpg.
The bigger turbo-4 in the S slides to 19/25/23 with the automatic or 19/24/21 mpg with the manual. At the bottom end of the lineup, the GT4 and Spyder versions slurp down premium fuel at a rate of 17/23/19 mpg.