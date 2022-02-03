What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Porsche 718? What does it compare to?

The Porsche 718 comes as a Cayman coupe or Boxster roadster with rear-wheel drive and turbocharged power. Shop them against the Chevrolet Corvette, BMW Z4, and Toyota Supra.

Is the 2022 Porsche 718 a good car?

Review continues below

By sports car standards, the Porsche 718 lineup sets an especially high bar. While not practical, these coupes and roadsters offer spectacular handling and plenty of muscle, plus a high-end feel that earns them a 7.0 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Porsche 718?

Only minor tweaks mark the new year after last year’s introduction of a 414-hp flagship. Android users will finally find smartphone mirroring to join Apple CarPlay, and the infotainment system sees some updates.

Porsche slaps the 718 badge on two cars that have different personalities but are essentially the same beneath the skin: the Boxster roadster and the Cayman hardtop, the latter of which usually costs around $2,000 less.

Both cars offer sexy lines outside and a clean, sophisticated cabin. A broad lineup of cars ranging from pure base models through rorty GT4 and Spyder versions includes plenty of customization potential, too.

Base and T models use a 300-hp turbocharged flat-4 rated at 300 hp; a larger version puts out 350 hp in S versions. Step up to the GTS for a ferocious 394-hp 4.0-liter flat-6 for 911-grade power and all the right noises. Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder models toss in another 20 hp—because why not?

The best gearbox here is the 6-speed manual, but we can’t fault you for appreciating the rapidfire shifts delivered by the available 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. All versions handle sharply with the kind of mechanical purity so rare today, but 718 T models have the best moves-per-dollar ratio thanks to their buttoned-down suspensions and adaptive dampers.

Don’t look for all-day space, though the comfortable seats are great for long rides. Porsche can be stingy with features—an upcharge for automatic emergency braking is almost an insult these days—but the sheer breadth of options available is overwhelming. Order yours accordingly.

How much does the 2022 Porsche 718 cost?

Starting at around $62,000, a base 718 Cayman comes well-equipped. We’d spend another $8,000 or so for the 718 T models but can’t fault anyone for going farther.

Where is the 2022 Porsche 718 made?

In Germany.