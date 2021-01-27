What kind of car is the 2021 Porsche 718? What does it compare to?

The Porsche 718 is a rear-wheel-drive, two-seat sports car offered in Cayman coupe and Boxster roadster body styles.

The 718 competes against rivals like the Chevrolet Corvette, Audi TT, BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra cousins, and the Nissan 370Z.

Is the 2021 Porsche 718 a good car?

The 718 is a great car but it’s not a practical everyday driver. Sharp handling, quick responses, and strong engines overcome its weaknesses to earn it a 7.0 rating overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Porsche 718?

Porsche adds GTS 4.0 models to the 718 lineup for 2021, both powered by a 4.0-liter flat-6 that spins out 394 hp. The addition of the GTS also makes the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission available for the 4.0-liter flat-6. In addition, a new limited-edition Boxster 25 model sports cues from the original concept car, and all models add more standard equipment, including heated seats, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

The 718 lineup has a model at every price point from $60,000 to $100,000. It includes base, T, S, and GTS models for both body styles, plus the high-performance Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder.

The Boxster and Cayman play off the rounded curves of the 911 but create their own style. The headlights stray from the traditional rounded shape, the character lines lead into large rear cooling ducts, and overall it has a smaller, sprightlier appearance. Inside, the 718 recalls the 911’s last generation with a wide center console that rises to the dash, an excess of buttons, and a smaller center screen.

The 718 lineup is now split into turbo-4 and naturally aspirated flat-6 models. No 718 makes less than 300 hp and the GT4 and Spyder top out at 414 hp. Zero to 60 mph times range from 4.9 to 4.2 seconds, and buyers have a choice of two slick-shifting transmissions: a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual clutch automatic.

Handling is the greatest strength of this dynamic duo. The mid-engine layout creates incredible balance that enhances the agility of these light two-seaters. The tires offer tremendous grip, the steering has great feedback and responsiveness, the brakes are strong, and the smiles are unlimited. A host of additional performance features including adaptive dampers, carbon-ceramic brakes, additional drive modes, and lower ride heights turn the 718 into a track athlete.

The only areas where the 718 falls down are practicality and safety features. They offer only two seats and their front and rear trunks are too narrow to fit golf clubs. The 718 offers just a few safety features and doesn’t make most of them standard.

How much does the 2021 Porsche 718 cost?

The 718 starts at $61,250 for the Cayman and $63,350 for the Boxster. For that money, buyers get such features as heated sport seats, satellite radio, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, leather upholstery, and 18-inch alloy wheels on summer performance tires.

Where is the Porsche 718 made?

In Zuffenhausen, Germany.