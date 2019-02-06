It’s easy to overlook the 2019 Porsche 718 as an “entry-level” sports car from the esteemed automaker. After all, with mega-money track wizards and furiously fast crossovers sharing the same showroom, the small two-seater coupe or convertible can get lost in those long shadows.

Sunshine is the best remedy for that.

The 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman beg to be driven anyway. The 718 earns a 7.2 on our overall scale thanks to its perfect performance and great looks. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year the 718 stands pat after a 718 GTS was added last year. Both the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman are available in base, S, and GTS configurations with myriad options available on all.

Underneath it all is a thrilling profile of a beautiful two-seater that’s perfected older generations’ softer lines. The 718 is sharp and independent among Porsche models; it has some common traits with the 911, but it’s a better stand-alone model now than it has been before.

Unlike the 911, the 718 uses turbo-4 power in all its trim levels. The base engine is a willing 300-horsepower turbocharged flat-4 that pairs to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The 718 Boxster S and 718 Cayman S spin out more power from a bigger flat-4, the GTS tops out at 365 hp that sprints up to 60 mph in less than four seconds.

The base suspension is ready for any corner we can throw at it, but adaptive dampers give our weekend drives (and driver’s licenses) a firmer workout.

Unlike the 911, the 718 only promises accommodations for two. The confines are comfy, but snug, shod in rich materials befitting the car’s entry price of nearly $60,000.

Like any Porsche, the 718 can be as rich as buyer’s preferences. A fully loaded 718 GTS can ring the bell at nearly six figures with 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension, leather sport seats, a sport treatment for its exhaust, and racy exterior trim bits.

Base cars are well-equipped with 18-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, sport seats with leather accents, six-speaker audio, and a power-folding soft top for Boxster models.