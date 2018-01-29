It should have been hard for the 2018 Porsche 718 to improve over last year’s model.

Adding a higher-horsepower variant was a good place to start.

Maybe it wasn’t hard after all?

The 2018 Porsche 718 earns an 8.0 out of 10 on our overall scale, which isn’t reflective of Porsche’s effort. It was already perfect in styling and performance, and it’s hard to do better than perfect. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the 718 adds GTS variants to base and Boxster S and Cayman S trim levels.

Last year was the first year for the 718 Cayman and Boxster, which replaced the outgoing Boxster and Cayman models that lacked the area-code prefix.

The styling didn’t change much; it still retains the same proportions and classic shape. It’s sharper and more muscular this time around, and inside is just as coddling with handsome hides and a straightforward layout.

The 718 Cayman and Boxster offer a menu of turbo-4 powertrains with a new entry this year. Base models make do with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that puts out 300 horsepower, Cayman S and Boxster S versions bore the flat-4 to 2.5 liters for 350 hp.

The GTS trim level is new this year and takes the 2.5-liter flat-4 from the Cayman S and Boxster S up to 365 hp.

Performance at any level is impressive: base versions run up to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, top-line GTS versions just need 4.4 seconds.

There’s no bad pick for a transmission, either. A sharp 6-speed manual is standard, but a 7-speed automatic is just as impressive—and quicker. A good base suspension is made better with optional adaptive dampers and available torque vectoring that make the 718 one of the top performers on the planet.

The 718s are like good dinner reservations: best kept for two only. The interior fittings are impressive, and probably worth the $56,350 entry money. Cargo space is scant—just 10 cubic feet split between the front and rear trunks. Don’t let that dissuade you. The power folding soft top in the 718 Boxster rolls down to reveal 90,000 feet of available vertical space for the bold.

Porsche’s feature planning is just as impressive as the car itself. Lose focus and 718s can run up to six figures with leather everywhere, sport exhausts, and myriad color options. Keep your wits with you and a tastefully equipped 718 won’t break the bank, relatively speaking.