What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Polestar 2? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Polestar 2 is an electric fastback sedan. The first electric vehicle from Volvo’s dedicated electric brand, the Polestar 2 compares to electrics ranging from the Tesla Model 3 to the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Is the 2022 Polestar 2 a good car?

Mostly. The alluring style and impressive performance compromise interior space due to the battery layout and roofline, but it comes well equipped. It earns a TCC Rating of 8.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Polestar 2?

It’s all new, though early Launch Editions were designated a 2021 model.

With its tweener design somewhere between a sedan and a crossover, the five-door Polestar 2 distinguishes itself from Volvo as much as from other luxury-leaning electrics. The squat profile with muscular haunches suggests the sportiness therein, and the interior employs recycled materials and vegan upholstery to demonstrate the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

Unlike most other electric crossovers, the Polestar 2 base model has a 78-kwh battery pack powering a 231-hp single motor on the front axle for front-wheel instead of rear-wheel drive. It trades performance for range, with a 270-mile rating and above average efficiency compared to other electrics. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive version balances performance and range a little better: it has a 249-mile range, but its 408 hp and 487 lb-ft of torque launches the Polestar 2 to 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds. Having more weight at the rear makes for better handling, as well, especially when equipped with the Performance pack and its 20-inch wheels wrapped in summer performance tires, and manually adjustable dampers.

The problem with the Polestar 2 and related Volvo XC40 Recharge sharing a platform with cars with engines and transmissions is the battery pack layout. The I-shape with packs running down what would be the transmission tunnel limits interior roominess with a broad center console and impractical middle seat in back. The fastback roofline eats into cargo space, as well, which tops out at a very trunk-like 14.3 cubic feet.

The layout helps reinforce the structure to make it safer, however the IIHS and the NHTSA have not crash tested it yet.

How much does the 2022 Polestar 2 cost?

A base model for $47,200 (including $1,300 destination) is expected in January, 2022. It will have heated power front seats, LED headlights, remote start, keyless entry, Google Android infotainment running on a 11.2-inch touchscreen, hands-free liftgate, and dual-zone climate control. 4-year/50,000-mile warranty with scheduled maintenance for 3 years or 30,000 miles.

A $61,200 Launch Edition comes with dual-motor all-wheel drive, a heat pump, heated rear seats and steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, a glass roof and a bunch more.

Where is the 2022 Polestar 2 made?

Made in China, inspired by Sweden.