Likes
- Timeless design
- A driver’s car
- With a driver’s dash
- Affordable and powerful
- Pure fun
Dislikes
- Dinky infotainment
- No storage room
- No seat release button
- Manual and power seat adjustments
Buying tip
Nissan blends the old and familiar with the new and more powerful in its beloved Z sport coupe.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Nissan Z? What does it compare to?
The 2023 Nissan Z is a two-seat sports coupe with classic proportions wrapped in a stunning new silhouette. Starting at about $41,000, it competes with American muscle cars as well as the Toyota GR Supra, the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ twins, and Hyundai N models.
Is the 2023 Nissan Z a good car?
The rear-wheel-drive coupe with a standard 6-speed manual honors the past while adapting to the present with an eye-catching design, a stiffer structure, more power, and the latest safety and convenience technologies. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Nissan Z?
After skipping the 2021 and 2022 model years, the Z returns with just a trademark letter, even though it still rides on the chassis of its predecessor, the 370Z. It’s stronger, stiffer, quieter, quicker, more modern, and pretty much better in every measure.
Its classic sports car proportions, low and wide with a rounded roof and a long nose and snub rear, draws praise from people who appreciate beauty, regardless of if they appreciate cars. The interior also honors the Z’s storied history but steps into the modern era with a digital gauge cluster and a larger touchscreen.
The gauges help drivers measure the output of a new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 shared with the Infiniti Q50/Q60 in the Nissan family. It makes 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an efficient 9-speed automatic with paddle shifters or a carryover 6-speed manual with downshift rev matching, no-lift shifts, and a springy clutch pedal. It’s a joy, and the stiffer chassis and notable suspension upgrades make the Z equal parts everyday commuter and weekend getaway car.
But only two passengers are getting away in this two seater, and they’ll need to pack light with scant storage space in the doors and rear pockets, and a hatch that can only fit items about two feet tall, by our estimation.
Nissan equips the Z with safety systems designed to mitigate or avoid crashes. All models come with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, lane-departure warnings, and automatic high beams. The new Z may not be crash tested by the IIHS or the NHTSA due its expected low volume.
How much does the 2023 Nissan Z cost?
The Z starts at a reasonable $41,015, including a $1,025 destination fee. The base Sport model features a 12.3-inch reconfigurable gauge cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It carries the old school vibe here as well with manual seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Performance model adds $10,000 as well as a mechanical limited-slip differential, lightweight 19-inch RAYS alloy wheels wrapped and performance tires, sport brakes, and active noise cancellation. A Proto Spec with yellow accents and bronze 19-inch wheels costs $54,015, but it’s limited to only 240 units in the U.S.
Where is the 2023 Nissan Z made?
In Japan.
2023 Nissan Z
Styling
The new Z elicits stares and comments from new and old drivers alike.
Is the Nissan Z a good-looking car?
When teenagers and retirees remark on a car with equal enthusiasm, the design team has won. The Z garners attention far beyond its price would suggest, earning it 3 points here. We add in another one for an interior that gracefully balances the old and new. It’s a 9.
Taking a page from Hollywood and pop culture, Nissan traveled back in time to channel the 1970s Nissan 240Z for its long nose and short decklid befitting a proper RWD sports coupe. Splashing some modern elements on the classic design, oval LED headlights ringed by running lights wink out front and slim LED taillights hug the rear end over twin exhaust pipes. Both elicit comparisons to the 300Z of the 1990s.
The snug interior can be spritzed with red or blue upholstery and a classic sports car dash that cants toward the driver. For those who like to keep track of how the car is running, Nissan provides turbo boost, turbo speed, and voltage gauges atop the dash, and they can be augmented with oil and water temperature gauges in the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.
2023 Nissan Z
Performance
A more comfortable ride and stronger power team with the Z’s traditional agility.
Fast and agile, the 2023 Nissan Z earns an 8 here, with two points added for its powertrain and another for its handling.
Is the Nissan Z AWD?
No, it’s rear-wheel drive like a proper sports car.
How fast is the Nissan Z?
A more powerful engine is the main mechanical change for the 2023 Nissan Z. A new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 cuts the Z’s 0-60 mph time from about five seconds in its last generation to the low fours now. It comes hooked to either a new 9-speed automatic transmission or a carry-over 6-speed manual with downshift rev matching and a new no-lift shift feature that lets the driver keep their foot to the floor when upshifting.
With either transmission, the engine provides its best power at low rpm, which can lead to jackrabbit starts with heavy throttle. The engine then builds power steadily on its way to extra-legal speeds. It sounds a slightly muted version of the howl from the outgoing 3.7-liter V-6 that’s prominent enough to know you’re in a sports car but not so loud that it intrudes on conversation. The automatic transmission offers quick, responsive shifts, and the manual has easy throws and a natural clutch feel.
The previous Z’s basic structure remains in place, but Nissan stiffened the body for quicker responses, tweaked the suspension geometry for more high-speed stability, changed from hydraulic-assist to electric-assist power steering, and softened the dampers for a better ride. The result is an agile and fairly comfortable coupe that has quick steering and good road feel, but lacks the razor-sharp responses expected by some sports car fans. That leaves space for a higher-performance Nismo model to fill the void.
Nissan has also improved the brakes on the Performance model, opting for the larger brakes from the last Nismo model. They’re strong with a predictable pedal, but the Z’s body still lacks the cooling vents to allow the brakes to perform well for extended stints on a racetrack.
2023 Nissan Z
Comfort & Quality
Comfort takes a back seat in the Nissan Z, even though there is no back seat.
Space and comfort are not characteristics of sports coupes, but Nissan improves on both with the new Z. The lack of back seats, the inability to sit four people, and a hatch area that stores less than 10 cubic feet cost the Z a point each from our benchmark of 5. Good fit and finish with soft touch materials on the dash and doors restores a point to a 3 here.
The Z comes with black cloth seats ridged by side bolsters and adjustable with manual levers, old school like. The Performance model adds power switches on the inside of the seats, wedged up to a thin console that has a clever arm rest/cubby cover that can slide forward over one of the cupholders. But even the better seats have manual dials by the door to twist for lumbar and thigh support. Head room can be tight for 6 footers, but leg room is good.
The interior layout still focuses on the driver, but technology, materials quality, and sound suppression all take a step up. A new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster has a shift light that starts at green and turns red as the lights come together in the middle. The IP offers three layouts, including a version with the tach front and center like it’s supposed to be in a Z.
Behind the seats are storage pockets but they’re hard to access from outside the car since the seats don’t have a tilt or slide mechanism, except for the power control unit. A big sports duffel bag and a 5-gallon paint drum can fit in the hatch, but wedging in two sets of golf clubs might require tough decisions when it comes to which clubs to discard.
2023 Nissan Z
Safety
The new Z awaits official crash testing.
How safe is the Nissan Z?
The NHTSA and the IIHS may not crash test the new Z due to its projected low sales volume. Regardless, Nissan equips it with good standard driver-assist systems, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, lane-departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams.
2023 Nissan Z
Features
The Nissan Z modernizes but remains familiar and affordable.
The base Sport grade comes with keyless start, USB ports of both kinds, a satellite radio trial, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and 18-inch alloy wheels on all-season tires. It earns a point each for the latest tech and for a $41,000 sports car value. It’s a 7.
The Z gets a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.
Which Nissan Z should I buy?
To Z or not to Z, that is the question. If you want to extract the most fun from the Z, then it would have to be the Performance model. It comes with sport brakes, a limited-slip differential, and lightweight 19-inch RAYS alloy wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza performance tires. But at $51,015, it also costs $10,000 more than the base Sport. There’s no difference in price between the 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic, yet the $50,000 mark opens the door to a lot of other sports cars. Performance grades add some comfort and tech, too, but it’s compromised. The heated leather seats have power tilt and slide adjustments, but manual lumbar and bolstering knobs. The 9.0-inch touchscreen is the right size for a small sports car, but the operating system and interface feels dated. A wi-fi hotspot and Bose audio sweetens the pot.Audio dials and firm menu buttons ease reliance on the screen.
How much is a fully loaded Nissan Z?
Technically, the limited edition $54,015 Proto Spec will be the most expensive. With production capped at 240 units in the U.S., expect enthuZiasts to snatch up it up for its yellow brake calipers, bronze 19-inch RAYS alloy wheels, and yellow accent stitching.
2023 Nissan Z
Fuel Economy
The extra gears on the automatic transmission increase the Z’s efficiency.
Is the Nissan Z good on gas?
Good is relative. It’s an efficient engine for what it produces, but the Z with the 9-speed automatic has an EPA rating of 19 mpg city, 28 highway, and 22 combined. That’s good for a 4 on our scale.
We expect the 6-speed manual to be less popular, though it shouldn’t be. It has a 18/24/20 mpg rating.
Senior Editor Kirk Bell contributed to this review.