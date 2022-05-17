What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Nissan Z? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Nissan Z is a two-seat sports coupe with classic proportions wrapped in a stunning new silhouette. Starting at about $41,000, it competes with American muscle cars as well as the Toyota GR Supra, the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ twins, and Hyundai N models.

Is the 2023 Nissan Z a good car?

The rear-wheel-drive coupe with a standard 6-speed manual honors the past while adapting to the present with an eye-catching design, a stiffer structure, more power, and the latest safety and convenience technologies. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Nissan Z?

After skipping the 2021 and 2022 model years, the Z returns with just a trademark letter, even though it still rides on the chassis of its predecessor, the 370Z. It’s stronger, stiffer, quieter, quicker, more modern, and pretty much better in every measure.

Its classic sports car proportions, low and wide with a rounded roof and a long nose and snub rear, draws praise from people who appreciate beauty, regardless of if they appreciate cars. The interior also honors the Z’s storied history but steps into the modern era with a digital gauge cluster and a larger touchscreen.

The gauges help drivers measure the output of a new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 shared with the Infiniti Q50/Q60 in the Nissan family. It makes 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an efficient 9-speed automatic with paddle shifters or a carryover 6-speed manual with downshift rev matching, no-lift shifts, and a springy clutch pedal. It’s a joy, and the stiffer chassis and notable suspension upgrades make the Z equal parts everyday commuter and weekend getaway car.

But only two passengers are getting away in this two seater, and they’ll need to pack light with scant storage space in the doors and rear pockets, and a hatch that can only fit items about two feet tall, by our estimation.

Nissan equips the Z with safety systems designed to mitigate or avoid crashes. All models come with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, lane-departure warnings, and automatic high beams. The new Z may not be crash tested by the IIHS or the NHTSA due its expected low volume.

How much does the 2023 Nissan Z cost?

The Z starts at a reasonable $41,015, including a $1,025 destination fee. The base Sport model features a 12.3-inch reconfigurable gauge cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It carries the old school vibe here as well with manual seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Performance model adds $10,000 as well as a mechanical limited-slip differential, lightweight 19-inch RAYS alloy wheels wrapped and performance tires, sport brakes, and active noise cancellation. A Proto Spec with yellow accents and bronze 19-inch wheels costs $54,015, but it’s limited to only 240 units in the U.S.

Where is the 2023 Nissan Z made?

In Japan.