Likes
- Low price
- 7.0-inch touchscreen
- Good fuel economy
- Large trunk
Dislikes
- Pokey acceleration
- Cramped rear seats
- Some strange ergonomics
- Base version lacks features
The 2022 Nissan Versa doesn’t cost much, and it doesn’t look, drive, or feel cheap.
What kind of car is the 2022 Nissan Versa? What does it compare to?
The Versa four-door introduces drivers to Nissan’s sedan family. It’s a subcompact with good space for two people, occasional space for two more, and good gas mileage to go with its low, low price. Rivals include the Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio, but you’ll want to include crossovers like the Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Venue for comparison.
Is the 2022 Nissan Versa a good car?
We love its value and fuel economy. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new for the 2022 Nissan Versa?
Nothing. It carries over its curvy roof, V-shaped grille, and petite footprint. With its handsome profile and its well-organized interior, the Versa looks more expensive than it is, even inside where it mostly steers clear of the low-buck materials common in small cars.
Nissan drops a 122-hp inline-4 in the Versa and straps it to a CVT that extracts all the power it can. (A 5-speed manual option costs $1,670 less, if you’re into that.) There’s just not much juice to begin with, but the busy-sounding Versa isn’t slow. It’s frugal, down to its simple torsion-beam rear suspension, decent steering, and sometimes flinty ride quality—but it makes that frugality a winning trait.
Two large-ish people fit well in the Versa, but the rear seat doesn’t have the head, leg, or shoulder room for anyone other than two small people. The trunk’s better at toting more than its fair share, and the cabin’s trimmed a grade or two above its station in life.
The NHTSA gives the Versa five stars overall, with a four-star rating for front-impact protection. Automatic emergency braking is standard, and blind-spot monitors are fitted to the more expensive models.
How much does a 2022 Nissan Versa cost?
It’s $16,055 for a Versa S with a manual transmission, 15-inch wheels, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen devoid of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To get those interfaces—as well as blind-spot monitors—you’ll have to step into the $18,865 Versa SV.
Where is the 2022 Nissan Versa made?
In Mexico.
Styling
The Versa’s style is cheerful and not at all cheap.
Is the Nissan Versa a good-looking car?
We think it’s swell, with some of the style applied to the big Maxima and compact Sentra. The cat-eyed profile earns a point above average, for a 6 here.
For less than half the price of the average new car sold in the U.S.—well above $40,000 in current climes—the Versa dresses with more care than some higher-priced vehicles. It has an artfully draped roofline, a grille with a deep V-neck, and an interestingly drawn profile that pulls out some of the cues of its bigger siblings to elevate it above cheap-car standards. The swept-back headlights help, too, but it’s the dramatic roof pillar that works most of the magic.
The tame interior doesn’t bore us, either. With a dash shape that mirrors the one on the nose, the Versa plunks a 7.0-inch touchscreen in that V-neck like a pendant on a chain. It doesn’t look like a uniform issued on the first day at work. Some Versas even have contrast-color stitching on their seats.
Performance
The Versa’s excitement comes entirely from its low sticker price.
If you’re shopping for a Nissan Versa, the horsepower count doesn’t matter; the price does. Sluggish acceleration takes away from the driving experience, of course, but the Versa still does what a car needs to do, without much fuss. It’s a 4 for performance.
Is the Nissan Versa 4WD?
It’s front-wheel drive.
How fast is the Nissan Versa?
It’s not quick at all. Its 122-hp 1.6-liter inline-4 streams power to the front wheels through a CVT. The belt-and-pulley transmission lets the engine whir efficiently toward its slim powerband and hang there, where it makes more sound than fury. There’s never a threat of developing too much power. A 5-speed manual offers all that, plus the need to change gears yourself. It can take about ten seconds to hit 60 mph, and passing cars on the highway takes planning, not to mention bravado.
While it’s taking time to accelerate, the Versa’s turning in 35 mpg combined, mind you.
The Versa underwent a redesign recently, and came out with a more stout body that resists flexing and twisting better. That grants it more precise body control and better steering feel. It’s settled on the highway, but the ride’s just OK: its front struts and rear twist-beam axle slap a coat of calm over moderately pockmarked roads, but big bumps upset it, and it can take a moment to settle down. The Versa’s rear drum brakes sound too economical for the car’s good, but they get the job done, while they keep cost low.
Comfort & Quality
Two fit fine in the Versa, with great space for their carry-ons.
With less interior space than any other Nissan, the Versa can be a tight fit for more than two large passengers. Their baggage finds a swell home, though. The subcompact sedan’s a 5 for comfort and utility, dropping its extra point for trunk space to its cramped back seat.
With a 103.1-inch wheelbase, the Versa doesn’t have much space to lay out for lots of people. It makes the most of it, with six-way adjustable front seats that offer decent padding and comfort thanks to wide cushions. Drivers will notice the armrests sit at different heights.
In back, the Versa sports about 31 inches of leg room; it’s limited in head and shoulder room, too. It’s a squeeze for medium-size passengers to clamber in back there, and a third’s a non-starter unless they’re just out of car seats.
The Versa’s trunk is an unexpected bonus. At 15.0 cubic feet, it has big small-car space, with a wide and low opening.
The Versa’s cabin wears soft padding and durable-looking cloth, but the carpeting’s a cut below the usual and small-item space is lacking.
Safety
The Versa performs well in federal tests.
How safe is the Nissan Versa?
The IIHS has yet to put a Versa through its full regimen of tests, but the small sedan earns a five-star overall rating from the NHTSA. Along with good outward vision and standard automatic emergency braking, that merits an 8 here. The SV and SR Versa add blind-spot monitors, but other safety options are lacking.
Features
The Versa is well-equipped and affordable.
Nissan stocks the 2022 Versa with a decent touchscreen and keeps the price low for exceptional value, but skips some standard features and only offers a single option package on the top trim. The warranty’s just average, too. It’s a 7 for features.
The $16,055 Versa S comes with automatic emergency braking, 15-inch wheels, keyless start, cloth upholstery, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen, but doesn’t have Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. It’s also a manual-shift model; the CVT costs $1,670 more.
Which Nissan Versa should I buy?
Take the Versa SV. For $18,865, it gets the CVT, a nicer cloth interior, 16-inch wheels, blind-spot monitors, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
How much is a fully loaded Nissan Versa?
It’s $19,465 for the Versa SR and its 6-speaker audio, 17-inch wheels, and fog lights. That price nudges close to Nissan’s bigger Sentra.
The Versa carries a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.
Fuel Economy
The CVT means it’s thrifty.
Is the Nissan Versa good on gas?
It’s very frugal, with EPA ratings of 32 mpg city, 40 highway, 35 combined for the CVT-equipped sedan. That earns a 6 here, but the manual-shift edition would be lower thanks to EPA scores of 27/35/30 mpg.