What kind of car is the 2022 Nissan Versa? What does it compare to?

The Versa four-door introduces drivers to Nissan’s sedan family. It’s a subcompact with good space for two people, occasional space for two more, and good gas mileage to go with its low, low price. Rivals include the Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio, but you’ll want to include crossovers like the Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Venue for comparison.

Is the 2022 Nissan Versa a good car?

We love its value and fuel economy. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Nissan Versa?

Nothing. It carries over its curvy roof, V-shaped grille, and petite footprint. With its handsome profile and its well-organized interior, the Versa looks more expensive than it is, even inside where it mostly steers clear of the low-buck materials common in small cars.

Nissan drops a 122-hp inline-4 in the Versa and straps it to a CVT that extracts all the power it can. (A 5-speed manual option costs $1,670 less, if you’re into that.) There’s just not much juice to begin with, but the busy-sounding Versa isn’t slow. It’s frugal, down to its simple torsion-beam rear suspension, decent steering, and sometimes flinty ride quality—but it makes that frugality a winning trait.

Two large-ish people fit well in the Versa, but the rear seat doesn’t have the head, leg, or shoulder room for anyone other than two small people. The trunk’s better at toting more than its fair share, and the cabin’s trimmed a grade or two above its station in life.

The NHTSA gives the Versa five stars overall, with a four-star rating for front-impact protection. Automatic emergency braking is standard, and blind-spot monitors are fitted to the more expensive models.

How much does a 2022 Nissan Versa cost?

It’s $16,055 for a Versa S with a manual transmission, 15-inch wheels, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen devoid of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To get those interfaces—as well as blind-spot monitors—you’ll have to step into the $18,865 Versa SV.

Where is the 2022 Nissan Versa made?

In Mexico.