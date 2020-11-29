The 2021 Nissan Versa is a new car, and not much more–and that’s not damning it with faint praise. Few cars offer its safety and infotainment features at its price, and of those that do, it’s among the best.

What kind of car is the 2021 Nissan Versa? What does it compare to?

It’s a four-door sedan, and sized like a Hyundai Accent or Kia Rio.

Review continues below

Is the 2021 Nissan Versa a good car?

The 2021 Versa gets a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Nissan Versa?

It’s carried over, since it was new in the 2020 model year. That means its V-shaped grille, curved roofline, and pert dimensions are unchanged. The Versa’s a handsome little car, one with a well-sorted interior that avoids the curse of thrifty materials.

Performance comes from a 122-horsepower inline-4, and it’s busy just keeping up with demand in the Versa. Power goes to the front wheels through a very rare 5-speed manual—not recommended here because of the features that model lacks—or through a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which delivers better fuel economy anyway. The ride’s OK, and so is the steering, but no one buys a Versa with Speed Racer dreams anyway.

The Versa’s well-suited to city commuting for a single driver or a plus-one situation; however that works out is between you and Tinder. What it’s not so good at is putting big people in back. Head and leg room are lacking. It’s better in trunk space, with a fanny pack bigger than the one on some luxury sedans.

How much does a 2021 Nissan Versa cost?

Starting at $15,855, every Versa gets automatic emergency braking, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, blind-spot monitors, and a powertrain that returns at least 30 mpg combined. The Versa SV adds in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 16-inch wheels and a CVT; it’s our pick. The $19,265 Versa SR adds a few sporty touches, but doesn’t seem to fit the economy-car equation as well.

Where is the 2021 Nissan Versa made?

In Mexico.