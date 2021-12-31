Buying tip
The 2022 Nissan Titan is likable enough, but rivals offer a fresher feel, better fuel economy, and far more configurations.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Nissan Titan? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck that does battle with some of the most popular vehicles on the road today: the Ford F-Series, the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, and the Ram 1500 pickup.
Is the 2022 Nissan Titan a good truck?
The 2022 Titan is like off-brand paper towels; it does the same job as big-league brands, but something’s missing in its overall execution. Overall, the Titan scores a middling 5.3 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Nissan Titan?
Last revamped for 2020, the Titan largely stands pat for 2022. Base Titan S trucks now get a standard sprayed-on bed liner and a trailer hitch, while the Titan SV adds navigation, a power driver seat, heated front seats, remote start, and parking sensors.
This truck comes in a choice of crew- or extended-cab configurations, and a heavier-duty (but not quite heavy-duty) version called Titan XD is also available. The lineup lacks the depth and breadth of rivals, though Nissan does pack a lot of features into the Titan for the money—and discounts tend to be more readily available.
All Titans now use a big V-8 rated at 400 hp sent rearward or to all four corners via a 9-speed automatic transmission. Underneath, the Titan is conventional, if a bit dated. Don’t look for adaptive dampers, air springs, or coil springs here. Pro-4X models have Bilstein shocks and a locking rear differential, but these trucks are too big to be really useful off-road.
The Titan XD has a beefier frame and a longer wheelbase that makes it more adept at towing. Its 11,000-lb rating is good, but the confidence it provides on the open road is even better.
Fuel economy is lousy: look for 18 mpg combined at best.
Inside, the Titan is well-appointed and spacious, with seating for five or six depending on configuration. Nearly all Titans you’ll find on dealer lots are crew-cab models, and higher-trim versions tend to be most popular. While no match for the attention to detail shown to rivals, the Titan has a convenient interior and a decent infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Crash-test scores are mixed, though all Titan trucks come with automatic emergency braking.
How much does the 2022 Nissan Titan cost?
The latest Titan costs about $39,000 to start, but more popular crew cab versions with four-wheel drive ring in closer to $45,000.
Prices climb from there, but not with the ferocity of rivals. A loaded-up Titan XD Platinum rings the register at around $65,000.
Where is the 2022 Nissan Titan made?
In Canton, Mississippi.
2022 Nissan Titan
Styling
The 2022 Nissan Titan is awkward at best.
Is the Nissan Titan a good-looking truck?
Not especially. Sure, it shares its three-box profile with rivals, but the difference is in the details. We rate the 2022 Titan at just 4 out of 10 for its looks.
The front end has conflicting lines with a grille that seems to jut into nowhere. Overzealous side surfacing doesn’t help, either.
Inside, the truck has a clean enough look, but its controls lack the sophisticated appearance and feel of competitors. Platinum Reserve editions that top the range are pleasantly dressy, but they lack the attention to detail found in competitors.
2022 Nissan Titan
Performance
There’s just one V-8 engine on offer in the 2022 Nissan Titan, but at least it’s a strong one.
Is the Nissan Titan 4WD?
Four-wheel drive is optional on most trims but standard on the Titan XD.
How fast is the Nissan Titan?
The 2022 Nissan Titan delivers power with old-school authority. Its 400-hp 5.6-liter V-8 delivers a lovely growl, and it’s well-teamed to the 9-speed automatic transmission. However, these trucks don’t ride or handle especially well, which is why they rate just 5 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
The limited lineup means that all models are pretty good when it comes to towing, though. Look for as much as 9,300 lb for a half-ton truck or nearly 2,000 more pounds for the bulkier Titan XD.
That model rides on a longer wheelbase but has a stiffer suspension, so it can be less comfortable over rough pavement. No Titan rides or handles as well as competitors, though.
The optional four-wheel-drive system is a simple part-time affair with an available locking rear differential. Don’t look for a full complement of off-road drive modes here.
2022 Nissan Titan
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 Nissan Titan is plenty spacious, but it doesn’t feel special inside.
A truck this big ought to have plenty of room for passengers. The 2022 Nissan Titan has stretch-out space inside, but so-so materials hold it back to just 7 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
A bench seat with room for three abreast up front is standard on all, and extended-cab models have fairly cramped second-row space.
Most buyers will go for a crew cab, and they’ll discover excellent rear-seat room. Crew cab rear seats flip up to create more flexible storage inside the cab, too.
Cloth seats are standard, and Nissan offers several grades of leather on high-end trims. That’s as fancy as this truck gets, though; high-end materials are in short supply.
Small-item storage is good thanks to spacious door pockets and a huge center console.
The Nissan comes with either a 6.5-foot bed on the extended cab, or a 5.5-foot bed on the crew cab. The Titan XD sports the crew cab and long bed. The usual range of bed accessories are in full force—bedliners, tiedowns, and more—but Nissan doesn’t offer clever features like Ford’s tailgate step or GM’s six-way tailgate.
2022 Nissan Titan
Safety
Nissan includes a good array of crash-avoidance tech with the 2022 Titan.
How safe is the Nissan Titan?
The 2022 Nissan Titan rates 5 out of 10 from us. The point it gets for standard automatic emergency braking is canceled out by some concerns in crash tests.
The automatic emergency braking system can detect and brake for pedestrians and cyclists, which is good news.
Less impressive is an “Acceptable” score from the IIHS in the challenging small-overlap test for the passenger side, which simulates impact with oncoming traffic on a two-lane road or a utility pole.
Additionally, the NHTSA grants the Titan just four out of five stars overall.
2022 Nissan Titan
Features
Nissan offers a smaller lineup of full-size trucks than some rivals, but what’s available tends to be a decent value.
The 2022 Nissan Titan is far costlier than its rivals to start, but the $39,000 or so the automaker charges for a base S with rear-wheel drive buys a pretty well-equipped truck.
We rate the Titan at 8 thanks to its good standard features, automatic emergency braking, big infotainment screen, and a 5-year/100,000-mile warranty.
Which Nissan Titan should I buy?
Base Titan S trucks add a standard trailer hitch and sprayed-on bed liner.
Unless you’re on a strict budget, we recommend stepping up to the mid-level Titan SV with its bucket front seats, bigger infotainment screen option, and a few other features including newly standard navigation, heated front seats, power driver seat, remote start, and parking sensors. With four-wheel drive and a crew-cab body, these trucks run about $48,000.
The Pro-4X costs $5,000 more, which buys some flashy bits plus Bilstein shocks and a locking rear differential. It’s tempting.
How much is a fully loaded Nissan Titan?
A Titan XD Platinum Reserve can approach $65,000, though it comes with nice leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, and a rockin’ audio system.
2022 Nissan Titan
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Nissan Titan is a thirsty beast.
Is the Nissan Titan good on gas?
Definitely not. The 2022 Nissan Titan rates 3 out of 10 on our scale.
We’re still waiting on 2022 model-year figures, but last year’s 15 mpg city, 21 highway, 18 combined for a four-wheel-drive version is below average for the segment.
Rear-wheel-drive models do slightly better around town, while the chunky tires fitted to Pro-4X models cost these trucks 1 mpg combined. Regular fuel is acceptable, at least.