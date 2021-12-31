What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Nissan Titan? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck that does battle with some of the most popular vehicles on the road today: the Ford F-Series, the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, and the Ram 1500 pickup.

Is the 2022 Nissan Titan a good truck?

Review continues below

The 2022 Titan is like off-brand paper towels; it does the same job as big-league brands, but something’s missing in its overall execution. Overall, the Titan scores a middling 5.3 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Nissan Titan?

Last revamped for 2020, the Titan largely stands pat for 2022. Base Titan S trucks now get a standard sprayed-on bed liner and a trailer hitch, while the Titan SV adds navigation, a power driver seat, heated front seats, remote start, and parking sensors.

This truck comes in a choice of crew- or extended-cab configurations, and a heavier-duty (but not quite heavy-duty) version called Titan XD is also available. The lineup lacks the depth and breadth of rivals, though Nissan does pack a lot of features into the Titan for the money—and discounts tend to be more readily available.

All Titans now use a big V-8 rated at 400 hp sent rearward or to all four corners via a 9-speed automatic transmission. Underneath, the Titan is conventional, if a bit dated. Don’t look for adaptive dampers, air springs, or coil springs here. Pro-4X models have Bilstein shocks and a locking rear differential, but these trucks are too big to be really useful off-road.

The Titan XD has a beefier frame and a longer wheelbase that makes it more adept at towing. Its 11,000-lb rating is good, but the confidence it provides on the open road is even better.

Fuel economy is lousy: look for 18 mpg combined at best.

Inside, the Titan is well-appointed and spacious, with seating for five or six depending on configuration. Nearly all Titans you’ll find on dealer lots are crew-cab models, and higher-trim versions tend to be most popular. While no match for the attention to detail shown to rivals, the Titan has a convenient interior and a decent infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Crash-test scores are mixed, though all Titan trucks come with automatic emergency braking.

How much does the 2022 Nissan Titan cost?

The latest Titan costs about $39,000 to start, but more popular crew cab versions with four-wheel drive ring in closer to $45,000.

Prices climb from there, but not with the ferocity of rivals. A loaded-up Titan XD Platinum rings the register at around $65,000.

Where is the 2022 Nissan Titan made?

In Canton, Mississippi.