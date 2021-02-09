What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Nissan Titan? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck with an extended cab or crew cab that comes with a long wheelbase and a longer wheelbase in XD models. Like the Toyota Tundra, it competes in a segment dominated by American trucks such as the Ford F-150, Ram 1500, and Chevy Silverado.

Is the 2021 Nissan Titan a truck?

Nissan doesn’t offer the Titan in as many configurations or trim levels as the competition, so its base price is more expensive than in pared down work trucks. But it comes with good standard safety and convenience features and a good warranty that help it earn a TCC Rating of 5.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Nissan Titan?

Refreshed last year, the 2021 Nissan Titan stands pat this year.

The big blocky truck cribs design cues from the Ford F-150 but with a chunky hourglass grille and a hodgepodge of shapes and design influences. It all blends into the background, even on the inside, where hard plastic and basic cloth can be upgraded to wood accents and premium leather upholstery on top Platinum Reserve trim.

The 2021 Titan comes with a V-8 rated to make 400 hp and 413 lb-ft on premium fuel. It’s a familiar engine for Titan owners that has plenty of grunt, and in longer XD models with rear-wheel drive, it can tow more than 11,000 pounds. Last year, a more efficient 9-speed automatic replaced the 7-speed, and it seems less sure of itself in low gears but it helps four-wheel-drive versions get 18 mpg combined. It rides like a truck, stiff but familiar, and lacks the adaptive dampers or air suspensions offered by competitors. Off-road enthusiasts might look toward the Pro-4X model and its Bilstein shocks and electronic locking rear differential.

Offered in extended or crew cab models, the Titan comes with front and rear cloth bench seats that can fit six people. Most shoppers pick crew cab models of a higher leathery grade that fit five and leave enough stretch out room for three in back, even if it’s not as roomy as the competition. The long 6.5-foot bed pairs with the extended cab, while a 5.5-foot bed matches the crew cab. The XD model is the exception, with the crew cab trailed by the long bed.

Nissan equips the 2021 Titan with good safety features such as automatic emergency braking that makes the road safer for everyone. Crash test scores are mostly good, but federal and independent testers found the front passenger protection lacking.

How much does the 2021 Nissan Titan cost?

The extended cab with rear-wheel drive costs $38,415, including destination. It comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and a 5-year/100,000 bumper-to-bumper warranty.

A crew cab adds about $2,400 more, and four-wheel drive costs $3,130 more. Offered in S, SL, SV, Pro-4X, and Platinum trims, the Titan can cost more than $63,000 when equipped with Platinum trim in the XD model.

Where is the 2021 Nissan Titan made?

In Canton, Mississippi, alongside the Nissan Frontier.