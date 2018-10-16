The 2019 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck that gets the basics right: it’s a hauler with plenty of power and a spacious cab.

What it doesn’t do is offer many compelling reasons for loyal truck buyers to jump ship after years behind the wheel of its chief rivals.

We land at a 4.5 out of 10 for Titan, awarding it praise for its relatively good value and for competently doing the things that pickup trucks do. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, the Titan gains a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and optional Fender speakers replace last year’s Rockford Fosgate system.

The Titan comes in S, SV, Pro-4X, SL, and Platinum Reserve trim levels and a choice of regular-, extended-, or crew-cab configurations paired to 5.5-, 6.5-, or 8-foot bed lengths, respectively. The Titan XD’s name denotes a beefed up frame and an available turbodiesel engine that helps it slot between half-ton and three-quarter-ton pickup trucks—a niche that might make sense for some shoppers.

Most Titans leave the automaker’s Mississippi assembly plant with a 5.6-liter V-8 rated at 390 horsepower shuttling power to either the rear or all four wheels via a 7-speed automatic transmission. The Titan XD’s available turbodiesel V-8 makes a hefty 555 pound-feet of torque and uses a 6-speed automatic. With a towing rating of about 12,000 pounds, the Titan XD is ready to lug large loads with ease.

Titans don’t disguise their mass as well as pickups from Detroit, but they ride well enough and are comfortable highway cruisers. The gas V-8 is far from thrifty, while the turbodiesel Titan XD’s weight puts it out of the EPA’s purview.

Inside, the Titan has good space in crew-cab configuration—as it should since it’s as long as a city block. Its design debuted for 2017 but could just as well have hit the market in 2007. This year’s infotainment upgrade puts its tech story on par with rivals, but don’t look for active safety features.