These are halcyon days for truck shoppers.

In addition to being the most capable and versatile vehicles on sale, they’re also the most customizable and diverse.

The 2018 Nissan Titan is proof. Available in full-size Titan configuration, or nearly heavy-duty Titan XD trim, the Titan is available with three cabs, two powertrains, in five trims, with numerous options along the way. Rivals go even further.

That’s why we rate the Titan at a 5.5 overall. It was never going to do well in fuel economy and safety, but the Titan is all the truck we need—although some will still want more—and it’s not as refined as many in its class. Its gas and diesel engines keep pace with the 80-percenters, but stop short of superlatives that others provide. Compared to other full-sizers, it’s a step behind. The Nissan wins one contest: its warranty is unmatched by rivals. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, Nissan adds a Midnight Appearance package that adds a few darker accents to the exterior, but we’re not sure that the 19-foot long, 5,000-pound truck Titan will sneak past anyone—even at night. The Titan is offered in S, SV, Pro-4X, SL, and Platinum Reserve trim levels that offer increasing comforts. Not all trims are available in all body styles.

The single cab configuration offers S and SV trim levels, extended cab (which Nissan calls King Cab) offers S, SV, and Pro-4X trim levels. The four-door Crew Cab will be the most popular and offers the range of trim levels.

A gas-powered 5.6-liter V-8 is standard in Titan and Titan XD. It makes 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque, and is mated to a 7-speed automatic. Rear- and four-wheel drive are available and it’s a smooth customer on the road, according to us.

A 5.0-liter V-8 turbodiesel sourced from Cummins is optional on Titan XD. It offers better towing capacity (more than 12,000 pounds) and more torque (555 lb-ft) but it’s pricey and falls short of competitors’ heavy-duty offerings.

Most passengers will feel at home in Nissan’s comfortable seats, and the cab is well-isolated from the ladder frame’s shakes and rumbles. The bed makes the Titan attractive to your neighbors—find out how many friends need to move when you buy one—and is offered in 5.5-, 6.5-, or 8-foot lengths, depending on cab configuration.

Nissan tucks many of the latest features into the Titan, but not its advanced safety systems.

Most people will appreciate the optional 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, but we think the 5-year/100,000-mile warranty is even better.