What kind of car is the 2022 Nissan Sentra? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Sentra is a compact four-door sedan that’s been a staple of Nissan’s lineup for decades. Newly imbued with graceful looks and standard safety technology, it’s a rival for the Mazda 3, Honda Civic, and Toyota Corolla.

Is the 2022 Nissan Sentra a good car?

It’s good, but there’s room for improvement. We like its shape, its comfort, and its value, but crash-test scores have been mixed and power is on the lean side of fine. We give the ’22 Sentra a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Nissan Sentra?

It’s still sold in S, SV, and SR trim. This year, the SR gains a black-trim package with 18-inch wheels, and the SV gains an all-weather package.

Redesigned in 2020, the latest Sentra wears a sleek look that’s not just inspired by the bigger Maxima and Altima sedans; it’s practically lifted from them. We’re fine with that, because it’s a fine shape that plays well even on the Sentra’s shorter body. The Sentra’s economy-car roots no longer show through the exterior—and even inside it’s a more serene and better-trimmed car, especially in a knockout tan-and-black leather combination.

Power isn’t its best trait, though. With 149 hp and a CVT, the front-drive Sentra doesn’t spool up to speed with alarming alacrity. It’s the opposite of that, actually—not slow, but not enough to get interesting, even when the road does. Its best efforts have come in the ride and handling department, where engineers tuned it for an absorbent feel and direct steering for an elevated driving experience, one that’s better on highways than byways.

We like the Sentra’s front seats, even in basic cloth and with manual adjustment, but high-spec cars get a power driver seat with heating and ample lumbar padding. The back seat’s good for tall passengers, two of them; three will fight for their wedge of its compact-car shoulder space. Small-item storage excels, and the trunk’s nearly as big as some mid-size cars, though far off the mark from what a compact Rogue crossover can offer, obviously.

Standard safety tech includes automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors. The IIHS calls it a Top Safety Pick, but the NHTSA dings the Sentra with a three-star front passenger protection score.

How much does the 2022 Nissan Sentra cost?

The $20,485 Sentra S has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and automatic emergency braking. We’d spend more for the $21,545 Sentra SV and its 8.0-inch touchscreen and adaptive cruise control, and might add the Premium package’s power driver seat, sunroof, and quilted leather trim.

Where is the 2022 Nissan Sentra made?

In Mexico.