2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Side Exterior View
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Front Exterior View
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Rear Exterior View
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Trunk
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Open Doors
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Front Seats
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Rear Seats
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Gear Shift
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Steering Wheel
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Instrument Panel
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Dashboard
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Instrument Cluster
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Engine
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Temperature Controls
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Audio System
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Grille
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Headlight
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Mirror
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Wheel Cap
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Tail Light
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Air Vents
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Door Handle
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT Door Controls
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Angular Front Exterior View
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Angular Rear Exterior View
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Side Exterior View
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Front Exterior View
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Rear Exterior View
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Rear Seats
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Front Seats
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Open Doors
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Trunk
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Steering Wheel
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Instrument Cluster
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Instrument Panel
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Gear Shift
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Dashboard
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Engine
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Audio System
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Grille
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Temperature Controls
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Headlight
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Tail Light
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Mirror
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Wheel Cap
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Door Controls
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Air Vents
2018 Nissan Sentra S Manual Door Handle
2017 Nissan Sentra SR CVT Angular Front Exterior View
2017 Nissan Sentra SV CVT Angular Front Exterior View
2017 Nissan Sentra S CVT Angular Front Exterior View
2017 Nissan Sentra SR CVT Angular Rear Exterior View
2017 Nissan Sentra SV CVT Angular Rear Exterior View
2017 Nissan Sentra S CVT Angular Rear Exterior View
2017 Nissan Sentra SR CVT Side Exterior View
2017 Nissan Sentra S CVT Side Exterior View
2017 Nissan Sentra S CVT Front Exterior View
2017 Nissan Sentra S CVT Rear Exterior View
2017 Nissan Sentra SV CVT Rear Exterior View
2017 Nissan Sentra SV CVT Side Exterior View
2017 Nissan Sentra SV CVT Front Exterior View
2017 Nissan Sentra SR CVT Front Exterior View
2017 Nissan Sentra SR CVT Rear Exterior View
2017 Nissan Sentra SV CVT Instrument Cluster
2017 Nissan Sentra SV CVT Rear Seats
2017 Nissan Sentra S CVT Rear Seats
2017 Nissan Sentra SV CVT Air Vents
2017 Nissan Sentra SR CVT Trunk
2017 Nissan Sentra SV CVT Wheel Cap
2017 Nissan Sentra SV CVT Open Doors
2017 Nissan Sentra SV CVT Mirror
2017 Nissan Sentra SR CVT Front Seats
2017 Nissan Sentra S CVT Front Seats
2017 Nissan Sentra SV CVT Trunk
2017 Nissan Sentra S CVT Open Doors
2017 Nissan Sentra SV CVT Grille
2017 Nissan Sentra SR CVT Open Doors
2017 Nissan Sentra S CVT Trunk
2017 Nissan Sentra SR CVT Rear Seats
2017 Nissan Sentra SV CVT Front Seats
2017 Nissan Sentra S CVT Dashboard
2017 Nissan Sentra SR CVT Gear Shift
2017 Nissan Sentra S CVT Instrument Cluster
2017 Nissan Sentra SR CVT Instrument Panel
2017 Nissan Sentra SV CVT Gear Shift
2017 Nissan Sentra SR CVT Dashboard
2017 Nissan Sentra S CVT Steering Wheel
2020
2019
The Car Connection Expert Review

Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 19, 2019

Buying tip

The 2020 Sentra arrives in showrooms in early 2020.

The 2020 Sentra sedan will compete against fierce compact rivals—what few there are left.

The redesigned 2020 Nissan Sentra compact sedan made its debut at the 2019 Los Angeles auto show. The compact sedan is larger, more powerful, more efficient, and comes with more standard safety features than the sedan it replaces. The value proposition is still intact, but now it has a bit more driver feel. 

Nearly two inches lower and two inches wider, which makes for a lower center of gravity for improved handling and aerodynamics, the eighth-generation Sentra looks appropriately sharper than the old model. The front dips down lower thanks in part to a deeply set  grille stretching down to the lip, while a V shape flows out to narrowed headlights. Narrow lighting continues in the tail, with the taillights tapering as they wrap around the trunk. The added width and lower roofline should benefit larger, but not necessarily taller, people. There are also those twin strips of black plastic extending from the rear windows to the tail, which Nissan calls a floating roof. 

The SR gets the sportiest upgrades inside and out, and it will be easier to keep track of this year since trim levels are cut in half to a simplified lineup of S, SV, and SR models. There are no performance pretensions yet, such as last year’s SR Turbo or Nismo trim. Options packages are limited to two as well, to start. 

Review continues below

A more potent and efficient 149-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 replaces the 124-hp 1.8-liter inline-4, resulting in an increase of 20 percent hp. We were critical of the “tepid acceleration” from the outgoing model, and the CVT was smooth but its high revs made the cabin loud. For 2020, the CVT powering the front wheels is standard across the three models, and the manual transmission has gone the way of the dodo, the rotary phone, and the Murano CrossCabriolet. 

Other expected improvements come from the steering and suspension. The 2020 Sentra gets a dual-pinion rack electric power steering for the first time, which not only conserves fuel from a hydraulic setup but it also adds more steering feel—less mush at highway speeds. 

The new platform has an independent rear suspension instead of the more rigid and potentially noisier torsion beam on the outgoing model. 

Despite the increased driver feel and the power boost, Nissan expects fuel economy to improve over the 32 mpg combined in the outgoing model. We live in good times. 

Also good is standard active safety features on the 2020 Sentra. Included in the standard equipment Nissan calls Safety Shield 360 is automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, lane-departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic rear braking, and high-beam assist. Toyota also offers a similar safety suite as standard. 

The base S model is...basic, with 16-inch steel wheels and keyless ignition. The Sentra SV likely will be the best value with alloy wheels shod in all-season tires, 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, dual zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control. 

The sporty ST model bumps up to 18-inch alloy wheels with wider, lower profile all-season tires, dark chrome grille, LED front lighting, rear spoiler and other touches. 

The compact sedan is Nissan’s all-time best-selling vehicle and one of its longest running.The eighth-generation Sentra might be challenged to compete with more popular crossovers, including the Rogue Sport, but with other automakers (American) dropping out of the compact car race it also has the chance to stand out. 

Pricing will be announced closer to the Sentra’s arrival in dealerships in late January, but we expect it to start at less than $20,000, even with the punchier powertrain, standard CVT, and standard safety tech. The current SR trim is about $2,100 more than the S trim.

