Our review of the 2022 Nissan Rogue is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2021 Nissan Rogue if you're interested in purchasing one.
2022 Nissan Rogue: Smaller, stronger engine matched by higher price
Nissan introduced a new engine and a $1,050 price increase on the 2022 Nissan Rogue compact crossover, the brand announced on Wednesday at the Los Angeles auto show. Just one year after redesigning the Rogue, Nissan swapped out engines in its...Read More»
Review update: 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum shifts upmarket
The Nissan Rogue has been playing the value card for well over a decade, but the compact crossover took a sharp upscale turn this year to be more than just your Uber driver’s ride. Redesigned for 2021, the Rogue has stiff competition from the...Read More»
2021 Nissan Rogue toys with more efficient turbo-3
The 2021 Nissan Rogue compact crossover SUV will come with a more efficient 1.5-liter turbo-3, Car and Driver reported over the weekend. The smaller 3-cylinder option is at least 3 mpg more efficient than the 2.5-liter inline-4 currently standard in...Read More»
