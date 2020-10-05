What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Nissan Rogue? What does it compare to?

The redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue compact crossover SUV prioritizes creature comforts and advanced technology to stand out among competitors such as the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Ford Escape.

Is the 2021 Nissan Rogue a good car?

The updated Rogue earns a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10, which is above average in our rankings for compact crossover SUVs. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Nissan Rogue ?

In addition to a new look, Nissan’s best-selling vehicle gets a more potent powertrain, a stiffer but quieter ride, more standard safety and driver assistance features, and clever packaging that opens up more interior space.

The 2021 Rogue’s grille flows over the hood and down the sides in a design that’s mostly understated. The two-tiered headlights are the most daring design element for the compact crossover that has a smaller footprint but is actually roomier inside than the preceding model.

A familiar 2.5-liter inline-4 pairs with Nissan’s fourth-generation continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) for a bit more acceleration and better efficiency to get up to 30 mpg combined.

It’s quieter inside thanks to a new platform and chassis that helps reduce engine and road noise. A rear independent suspension and more rigid mounts calm the Rogue at cruising speeds.

Despite the smaller outward dimensions, cargo volume increases to 74.1 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down due to clever packaging such as a two-tiered console and tiered storage floor. The Rogue seats five, but only four adults. Rear leg room is a bit shorter but there is ample head room.

The 2021 Rogue comes loaded with standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, automatic high beams, and blind-spot monitors. We expect it to ace crash tests.

How much does the 2021 Nissan Rogue cost?

The 2021 Rogue starts at $26,745 in base S trim with front-wheel drive. Standard features include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a bunch of standard driver assist features, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The Rogue SV is our pick at $28,335 with power front seats, wi-fi, adaptive cruise control, and remote entry. The Rogue SL adds leather memory front seats and a sunroof, but the top Platinum trim new for 2021 adds all the goods, including wireless Apple CarPlay, a Bose sound system, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for $36,525.

Where is the 2021 Nissan Rogue made?

It’s made in Smyrna, Tennessee.