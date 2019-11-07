The humility of the 2020 Nissan Rogue lasts as long as it takes you to check the refrigerator door. See that long list of errands and honey-dos? The Rogue attacks all of them better than many in its compact crossover class.

Unassuming and even a little boring, the 2020 Rogue weighs in with a TCC Rating of 6.3 that’s weighted heavily toward the value end. There are many that safely haul as much people and cargo, with room to spare, but few do it as inexpensively as the Rogue. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Nothing’s changed on the Rogue this year except for a few numbers. The 2020 Rogue is available in S, SV, and SL trim levels with standard front-wheel drive on all models, and all-wheel drive available for $1,350. The Rogue starts at $26,245 for a base front-driver and runs up the tab past $34,000 for a top-trim Rogue SL with AWD.

The standard engine on all Rogues is a mildly anemic 170 horsepower 2.5-liter inline-4 that’s paired only to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Speed isn’t the Rogue’s forte, space and efficiency is. The EPA rates front-wheel-drive models at 29 mpg combined, and AWD versions at 27 mpg combined.

Inside, five comfortable seating positions offer plenty of leg room and head room for adults. Behind the second row there’s nearly 40 cubes of available cargo room, which is near the top of its class and also near the top—much of the space is vertical.

With the second row folded, the cargo area grows to nearly 70 cubic feet.

The Rogue is equipped with standard active safety features including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors. Mid-grade and higher versions can get driver-assistance features typically reserved for luxury cars.

Federal and independent crash testers may slightly disagree about the Rogue’s structure, but the IIHS called top trims of the Rogue a Top Safety Pick for 2019.

Every Rogue gets good standard features including a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 17-inch wheels, power features, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity.

Although it may be modest, and modestly priced, the Rogue has plenty to brag about.