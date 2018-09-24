Not every trip to the grocery store or school need be a white-knuckle ride at full speed. We get that. The 2019 Nissan Rogue does too.

Reality dictates that good people and good cargo space win the weekday. The Rogue’s low starting price at less than $26,000 is just its victory dance.

We give the 2019 Rogue a 6.5 on our overall scale thanks to good safety and features—and good safety features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, like last year, the Rogue is available with front- or all-wheel drive; with or without hybrid batteries. The Rogue Sport isn’t related to the Rogue, and we cover it separately.

Three trim levels of the Rogue are available: S, SV, and SL. The base version starts at less than $26,000 and although it looks modest, it’s tough enough for toddlers. Ask us how we know.

Most Rogues will leave lots powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4 and continuously variable automatic transmission tuned for efficiency, not speed. The EPA rates the 2019 Rogue around 28 mpg combined.

All-wheel drive is available on every trim level for $1,350 and doesn’t ding the Rogue too hard at the pump.

A hybrid version is available that does moderately better: the EPA rates front-drive hybrids at up to 34 mpg combined. Those versions are less common.

The good news for the Rogue this year is a wider availability of Nissan’s suite of driver-assist features, which it calls “ProPilot Assist.” The system can help reduce driver fatigue on long interstate jaunts by watching the road ahead and helping drivers stay in their lanes. It’s not a hands-off system, and ProPilot loves to beep if it doesn’t detect human hands within seconds.

All Rogues come with automatic emergency braking (lifesaving) and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility (life-improving), among other standard features.

There’s better news: The Rogue is an uncommon value in base and middle grades, a relative rarity among hot crossovers that can sell themselves these days.