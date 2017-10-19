The 2018 Nissan Rogue is an unlikely springboard for some of the automaker’s most advanced technology on the road to self-driving cars. This five-seat crossover ranges from relatively basic, inexpensive family transportation to a high-tech showcase.

We’ve rated the Rogue 6.6 out of 10 for its hefty dose of standard and optional safety and high-tech features, as well as its good interior packaging. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

As a crossover, the Rogue is about average in terms of its driving dynamics, fuel economy, and overall feel. But its score is elevated thanks in part to a massive tech upgrade this year. The Rogue is available in S, SV, and SL trim levels, the latter of which can be newly upgraded with the automaker’s ProPilot Assist technology that can automatically accelerate, brake, and maintain the crossover’s distance from other vehicles with no driver intervention in certain situations.

Review continues below

That’s not to say that the rest of the 2018 Rogue lineup was left out this year. An updated infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at every Rogue price point, a power liftgate operated by the kick of a foot under the rear bumper is standard on SV and SL trim levels, and there are two new paint colors.

Additionally, the previously optional third row that expanded the Rogue’s seating capacity to seven has been dropped. For 2018, all Rogues are five-seaters, and that’s just fine with us since the third row was exceptionally confining.

The Rogue Hybrid also will return for 2018, but Nissan hasn’t released details about any changes yet. We’ll update this space when we know more.

Confusingly, Nissan sells a smaller, less-powerful crossover called the Rogue Sport that’s cheaper but certainly not sportier.

All Rogues but the hybrid share a 2.5-liter inline-4 rated at 170 horsepower that either shuttles power to the front wheels or all four via a continuously variable transmission. Although relatively fuel efficient at up to 29 mpg combined, the Rogue can feel a little pokey with a full load of passengers aboard. Its handling is safe, but hardly entertaining, and its ride quality is good but not outstanding.

Inside, the base Rogue S trim feels basic, although this year’s new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system is a nice upgrade. The Rogue SV is the most popular trim level and its power driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and keyless ignition are nice upgrades. The range-topping Rogue SL borders on luxurious when outfitted with optional quilted leather and it’s the only one available with ProPilot Assist.

But every Rogue comes from the factory with an unusually high level of standard safety equipment: automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and rear-cross traffic alerts are standard across the lineup. A surround view camera system is optional on SV and standard on SL.