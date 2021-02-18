What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport is a compact five-passenger crossover SUV that compares with the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, and Subaru Crosstrek.

Is the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport a good car?

Review continues below

Overall, the 2021 Rogue Sport is about average by crossover SUV standards. It’s an acceptable choice that doesn’t stand out enough to earn higher than a 5.4 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport?

The 2021 Rogue Sport is largely unchanged this year and remains available in S, SV, and SL trim levels.

The Rogue Sport has handsome styling, but the only thing sporty about it is its name. All versions come with attractive alloy wheels as standard, especially the big 19-inchers on range-topping SLs. Inside, the look is more conventional, though the touchscreen is easy enough to operate and boasts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Available in either front- or all-wheel-drive forms, the Rogue Sport makes use of a 141-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Neither quick nor especially frugal, the Rogue Sport does at least have a pleasant ride and city-friendly dimensions.

The Rogue Sport works best for two passengers, with the second row sufficient for more in a pinch. Standard equipment is decent for the money. The Rogue Sport’s real ace is its standard active safety gear, which includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic alerts.

How much does the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport cost?

The Rogue Sport starts at around $25,000 and can climb to around $31,000 with every option. This lineup makes the most sense in mid-level SV trim thanks to a few niceties such as a power driver’s seat and dual-zone automatic climate control that still help keep the price below $28,000 with all-wheel drive.

Where is the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport made?

In Japan.