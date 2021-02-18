Likes
- Lots of safety features
- Approachable infotainment tech
- Decent overall value
- Pleasant styling
Dislikes
- So-so fuel economy
- Slow acceleration
- Trim rear seat
- Light on the "Sport"
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport does little to stand out in a crowded field of crossover SUVs.
What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport? What does it compare to?
The 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport is a compact five-passenger crossover SUV that compares with the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, and Subaru Crosstrek.
Is the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport a good car?
Overall, the 2021 Rogue Sport is about average by crossover SUV standards. It’s an acceptable choice that doesn’t stand out enough to earn higher than a 5.4 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport?
The 2021 Rogue Sport is largely unchanged this year and remains available in S, SV, and SL trim levels.
The Rogue Sport has handsome styling, but the only thing sporty about it is its name. All versions come with attractive alloy wheels as standard, especially the big 19-inchers on range-topping SLs. Inside, the look is more conventional, though the touchscreen is easy enough to operate and boasts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Available in either front- or all-wheel-drive forms, the Rogue Sport makes use of a 141-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Neither quick nor especially frugal, the Rogue Sport does at least have a pleasant ride and city-friendly dimensions.
The Rogue Sport works best for two passengers, with the second row sufficient for more in a pinch. Standard equipment is decent for the money. The Rogue Sport’s real ace is its standard active safety gear, which includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic alerts.
How much does the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport cost?
The Rogue Sport starts at around $25,000 and can climb to around $31,000 with every option. This lineup makes the most sense in mid-level SV trim thanks to a few niceties such as a power driver’s seat and dual-zone automatic climate control that still help keep the price below $28,000 with all-wheel drive.
Where is the 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport made?
In Japan.
2021 Nissan Rogue Sport
Styling
The 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport is an automotive wallflower.
Is the Nissan Rogue Sport a good-looking car?
The 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport does little to offend and just as little to stand out. We rate it at 5 out of 10.
Its styling is clean but bland, even with the LED running lights that were added last year. Standard alloy wheels are a nice touch, and the 19-inch setup on the range-topping SL is especially dressy—and priced to match. At least Nissan offers some expressive paint hues, including Nitro Lime and Monarch Orange that help this little crossover stand out.
Inside, the Rogue Sport has a budget look and feel, though controls are mostly arranged in a logical fashion. Nissan’s not as imaginative with the upholstery shades here, though.
2021 Nissan Rogue Sport
Performance
Forget the Sport name. The Nissan Rogue Sport is no thrill machine.
Is the Rogue Sport 4WD?
It can be. Nissan offers all-wheel drive for $1,400 on all three trim levels.
How fast is the Rogue Sport?
The 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport is not a quick choice. Its 2.0-liter inline-4 puts 141 hp and 147 lb-ft of torque to the wheels through a CVT. Passing takes planning, though the gearbox is tuned to deliver decent power right off the line. At speed, the engine can drone uncomfortably into the cabin.
Ride quality is decent with the 17-inch wheels on S and SV trims. The 19-inch wheels on SLs can ride stiffly.
The Rogue Sport has decent steering and reasonable moves on a curvy road, though it’s not as fun as the Mazda CX-30. And its 7.4-inch ground clearance means it’s suited only to dirt roads and snowy days, unlike the Subaru Crosstrek.
Overall, the Rogue Sport scores just 4 out of 10, with a point deducted from average for its middling acceleration.
2021 Nissan Rogue Sport
Comfort & Quality
The 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport boasts SUV utility, but not a ton of passenger space.
The 2021 Nissan Rogue has a spacious cargo area and a high seating position, but it isn’t particularly dressy inside for the money. We rate it at 6 out of 10 with a point above average for its utility.
Front-seat passengers will find comfortable seats with power adjustment in all but the base version. Rear-seat riders have just 33 inches of leg room and fairly small door openings. Consider row two best for kids only.
Cargo space is reasonable at 53 cubic feet with the rear seat folded down, which is decent for a small SUV. Most versions have a load floor that can be adjusted to handle smaller items, a nice touch that helps prevent groceries from rolling around the trunk.
Interior materials are nothing special. The leather trim fitted to SL versions is more of the easy-clean variety than it is particularly luxurious.
2021 Nissan Rogue Sport
Safety
We’re still waiting on full crash-test results for the 2021 Nissan Rogue.
How safe is the Rogue Sport?
The 2021 Nissan Rogue comes chock full of collision-avoidance tech, but it hasn’t been fully crash-tested. Given a so-so safety history, we’ll hold off here until we know more.
At least the standard equipment will help avoid a crash. All versions have automatic emergency braking that can detect pedestrians, lane-departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, automatic high-beam headlights, and rear cross-traffic alerts. Adaptive cruise control can be had on SV and SL versions, where it is paired with a surround-view camera system.
In what tests have been performed, the Rogue Sport has earned “Good” ratings from the IIHS. Still, the independent testers haven’t subjected it to every crash test, and they haven’t looked at its automatic emergency braking system. The NHTSA hasn’t weighed in at all on the latest Rogue Sport. Earlier versions were rated at a concerning four stars overall, though.
2021 Nissan Rogue Sport
Features
The 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport comes with a decent array of standard equipment.
Which Rogue Sport should I buy?
The 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport comes in three flavors: S, SV, and SL. Base versions check most boxes, including a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, and crash-avoidance tech. They run about $25,000 to start.
The SV ups the ante by $1,500 but includes niceties such as a power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, automatic climate control, and roof rails ready to accept aftermarket accessories. Another $1,900 adds adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, and synthetic leather seats. That all adds up to a nearly $30,000 Rogue Sport, but this crossover SUV is often heavily discounted.
How much is a fully loaded Nissan Rogue Sport?
A range-topping Rogue SL with extra-cost paint and a package that includes a sunroof, LED headlights, Bose audio, and a few other bits runs about $31,500.
2021 Nissan Rogue Sport
Fuel Economy
The 2021 Nissan Rogue isn’t as fuel-thrifty as its low power output would suggest.
Is the Nissan Rogue Sport good on gas?
The 2021 Nissan Rogue is just average when it comes to fuel economy. Some rivals deliver better figures with more power.
We rate it at 5 out of 10 overall.
Front-drive versions are greenest at 25 mpg city, 32 highway, 28 combined. All-wheel drive nicks those figures to 24/30/27 mpg.
Regular unleaded is all that’s needed, at least.