The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport goes on sale this fall with updated looks and more safety tech on its base trim level.

Available in S, SV, and SL trims, the 2020 Rogue Sport isn’t so much a makeover for the brand’s small crossover SUV as it is a worthwhile feature shuffling.

Active safety tech once restricted to higher trims is now standard on all Rogue Sports. Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, and automatic high-beam headlights are standard on all Rogue Sports.

Review continues below

We think that’s tech worth waiting for if you’re in the market for a Rogue Sport but are on a budget. If you’re in a hurry, all that tech is standard on the 2019 Rogue Sport SV and SL.

The 2019 model year’s updates don’t change the Rogue Sport’s optional advanced adaptive cruise control that can help keep the crossover SUV in its lane with limited driver intervention. The system uses cameras and sensors to watch the road ahead. Unlike conventional adaptive cruise control systems that merely keep vehicles a set distance from the car in front, the Rogue Sport’s system communicates with the electric power steering system to keep the vehicle centered in its lane. Nissan brands its system ProPilot Assist, and while it’s far from self-driving car tech, it’s a step in that direction.

Last year’s Rogue Sport earned a troubling four-star overall crash-test rating from the NHTSA, but we’ll hold off judgement until the 2020 is smacked into a wall or two.

Otherwise, the Rogue Sport marks 2020 with new front and rear bumper designs, revised LED running lights, and different wheel designs available in sizes up to 19 inches. A new V-shaped grille helps tie the Rogue Sport into Nissan’s other models such as its recently redesigned Altima sedan.

Orange and lime green exterior paint colors are also new to the Rogue Sport’s palette.

The Rogue Sport’s interior carries into 2020 unchanged. Its dashboard features a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Separate climate controls sit below the touchscreen. The three-spoke steering wheel with a flat bottom hints at sporty driving that the Rogue Sport doesn’t exactly deliver on, however.

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport performance and fuel economy

The 2020 Rogue Sport comes standard with front-wheel drive and offers all-wheel drive as an option. Regardless of wheels driven or badge on the back, the Rogue Sport makes use of a carryover 141-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 engine paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Nissan’s definition of “sport” doesn’t exactly match ours, but last year’s Rogue Sport was at least fairly frugal at 27 mpg combined with all-wheel drive according to the EPA. That trails the Subaru Crosstrek but is on par with the Ford EcoSport.

Nissan has not said what the 2020 Rogue Sport will cost, but the added safety tech made bump its price above the roughly $23,200 the automaker charges for the 2019 model.

The Rogue Sport is largely unrelated to the larger and more powerful Rogue, which is due for a redesign in the next year or two.