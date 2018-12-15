The 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport compact crossover doesn’t waste time.

Among small SUVs, the Rogue Sport filled the hole left by the outgoing Juke and replaced outgoing personality (and quirks) with brute-force practicality.

The Rogue Sport’s low price of less than $24,000 in base trims is proof enough.

Although its price is comparatively low, and its utility minimally surpasses other, less expensive compact sedans and hatchbacks like the Versa Note, the Rogue Sport is popular among buyers for its tall ride height. We give the Rogue Sport a 5.2 overall, its good features are somewhat offset by its leisurely performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 Rogue Sport is largely the same as the outgoing 2018 version. This year, advanced driver assistance features that are standard on top trims are good—better safety systems on base models are better.

The 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport is available in S, SV, and SL trim levels with a handful of options scattered among them. Base cars cost around $24,000 while top trims ring the bell at more than $32,000 fully loaded. There’s better value toward the bottom, at the top the Rogue Sport comes temptingly close to the Rogue, which is bigger and more useful.

In all versions, we appreciate the Rogue Sport’s restraint compared to the love-it-or-hate-it Juke. Outside, the Rogue Sport borrows some cues from the larger Rogue; inside, it’s an unabashed carbon copy.

Under the hood is a pedestrian, 141-horsepower inline-4 that’s tuned for efficiency. All-wheel drive costs $1,350 more at every trim level, but it’s more of an all-weather system than rough-and-ready, off-road feature.

A continuously variable transmission (CVT) handles shifting duty, well kinda. It’s a pulley-and-gear system that simulates an infinite number of gears, but in the Rogue Sport it mostly succeeds in getting out of the way. It offers a little pep on launch around town but falls flat on the highway.

We like the front seats in the Rogue Sport—gifted from other Nissan products, no doubt—but the rear seat is cramped without much leg room. The utility in the “crossover utility vehicle” is a 20-cubic-foot cargo area that holds plenty. It’s better when the small second row is folded flat and opens to more than 53 cubic feet.

All Rogue Sports feature automatic emergency braking—lifesaving technology—but top trims get driver assistance features that can reduce fatigue in long drives.

We like the Rogue Sport closer to its base price, where it’s a better value. All Rogue Sports feature a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Top trims add leather, navigation, 19-inch wheels, and a moonroof.