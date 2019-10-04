2020 Nissan Pathfinder Preview

Our review of the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder if you're interested in purchasing one.
News

Nissan forges the same path with 2020 Pathfinder
The 2020 Nissan Pathfinder will lumber down the same path it's been on since 2017, when it was last updated. While other automakers have ushered in new models to compete for three-row buyers—redesigns and new launches for 2020 alone include...Read More»
215,000 Nissan crossover SUVs and sedans recalled over fire risk
A faulty braking system component that could leak flammable fluid prompted Nissan on Thursday to recall 215,000 crossover SUVs and sedans. The recall covers about 215,000 vehicles including the 2015-2017 Nissan Murano, 2017-2018 Nissan Pathfinder...Read More»
More features bump 2019 Nissan Pathfinder price to $32,225
The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder costs about $200 more than last year's model, but it now includes rear parking sensors and USB Type C ports. At $32,225 to start including a mandatory $995 destination charge, the front-wheel-drive 2019 Pathfinder S...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
6.2
Expert Rating
$31,530 - $44,560
The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder has value and interior flexibility as its assets, but this crossover SUV is ripe for a redesign.
2018
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
6.5
Expert Rating
$31,040 - $44,260
The 2018 Nissan Pathfinder should be on the list for shoppers looking for a large crossover. The Pathfinder is highly functional, but not entirely interesting.
2017
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
7.0
Expert Rating
$30,290 - $43,760
The 2017 Nissan Pathfinder offers good space for seven in a composed, quiet environment and it manages a some decent capability for off-road duty and towing.
