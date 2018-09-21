Forget its rugged heritage. The only path the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder plans to trudge is the carpool line. And that’s just fine. This big, three-row crossover SUV has a comfortable interior with a versatile second row and lots standard of active safety tech.

Its competitors have surpassed it in many ways, but the Pathfinder still rates 6.2 out of 10 for its balance between value and utility. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 Pathfinder sees more democratization of its most advanced safety tech this year. Rear parking sensors are now standard on the base S trim, while the popular SV can now be had with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic alerts. The SL and Platinum trims carry over.

Regardless of what badge is affixed to the Pathfinder’s bulbous tailgate, a 3.5-liter V-6 engine paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) sits underhood. The V-6 provides good, if loud acceleration and its CVT behaves well enough. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional for about $1,700. With all-wheel drive, the Pathfinder is rated at 22 mpg—about average for a three-row crossover SUV.

A hybrid Pathfinder was briefly offered, but it was discontinued due to weak demand.

Light steering and a soft ride make the Pathfinder far from the driver’s crossover, but it is easy to park and quiet on the highway. Its all-wheel-drive system has off-road modes, but they’re more for show on this low-riding crossover SUV with street-oriented tires.

The Pathfinder’s curves continue inside, where its 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment takes up center stage with more buttons and knobs below than in most rivals. We’re fine with the buttons, but less enthused about the lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Softly padded front seats offer all-day comfort, but outward vision is restricted by high door sills and beefy roof pillars. Wide rear doors open to reveal a three-seat bench that slides forward—with a child seat still attached—for decent access to the third row. Unlike some competitors, the Pathfinder can’t be had with second-row captain’s chairs.

The Pathfinder’s big footprint endows it with good cargo utility, albeit a higher load floor than some competitors.

Though the Pathfinder has a good array of active safety tech, its crash test scores have a few blemishes. Poor headlights hold the crossover SUV back from an award from the IIHS and the NHTSA noted a concerning four-star frontal crash rating.

It’s worth noting that the Pathfinder is the basis for the much costlier Infiniti QX60. The two share the same basic shape inside and out, a powertrain, and many features.