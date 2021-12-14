Our review of the 2022 Nissan Murano is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2022 Nissan Murano if you're interested in purchasing one.
Sign up for Email Updates
Get updates about the 2022 Nissan Murano emailed to you
Get updates about the 2022 Nissan Murano emailed to you
Specs
Gas Mileage 20 mpg City/28 mpg Hwy
Engine Regular Unleaded V-6, 3.5 L
EPA Class Midsize Station Wagons
Style Name FWD S
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport UtilityMore Specs »
News
2021 Nissan Murano upgrades to Top Safety Pick+
New safety technology and better headlights earned the 2021 Nissan Murano a Top Safety Pick+ from the IIHS, the safety agency announced Tuesday. To earn the automotive industry's highest safety honor, a vehicle must earn "Good" marks on all six...Read More»
2009 Nissan Murano recalled for ABS quirk
The 2009 Nissan Murano has been recalled due to a fault with its braking system that could lead to an unusually long pedal travel. According to documents filed with the NHTSA in December that were released last week, the Murano's ABS hydraulic...Read More»
Restyled 2019 Nissan Murano price rises to $32,315
The 2019 Nissan Murano hauls its updated looks and now costs $32,315, a price that includes a $1,045 mandatory destination fee. That's about $270 more than the outgoing model. Nissan announced full pricing for the refreshed mid-size crossover on...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2021
2020
InventoryMore Inventory »
Looking for other models of the Nissan Murano?Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2021 Nissan Murano against the competitionCompare All Cars