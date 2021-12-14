2022 Nissan Murano Preview

Our review of the 2022 Nissan Murano is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2022 Nissan Murano if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 20 mpg City/28 mpg Hwy
Engine Regular Unleaded V-6, 3.5 L
EPA Class Midsize Station Wagons
Style Name FWD S
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
News

2021 Nissan Murano upgrades to Top Safety Pick+
New safety technology and better headlights earned the 2021 Nissan Murano a Top Safety Pick+ from the IIHS, the safety agency announced Tuesday. To earn the automotive industry's highest safety honor, a vehicle must earn "Good" marks on all six...Read More»
2009 Nissan Murano recalled for ABS quirk
The 2009 Nissan Murano has been recalled due to a fault with its braking system that could lead to an unusually long pedal travel. According to documents filed with the NHTSA in December that were released last week, the Murano's ABS hydraulic...Read More»
Restyled 2019 Nissan Murano price rises to $32,315
The 2019 Nissan Murano hauls its updated looks and now costs $32,315, a price that includes a $1,045 mandatory destination fee. That's about $270 more than the outgoing model. Nissan announced full pricing for the refreshed mid-size crossover on...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2021
2021 Nissan Murano
6.2
Expert Rating
$32,810 - $45,910
The 2021 Nissan Murano’s windswept shape still looks good and safety is strong, but it’s showing its age.
2020
2020 Nissan Murano
6.3
Expert Rating
$31,730 - $45,530
The 2020 Nissan Murano is stylish and sophisticated, but its powertrain and practicality leave something to be desired.
2019
2019 Nissan Murano
6.2
Expert Rating
$31,370 - $45,230
The 2019 Nissan Murano delivers traditional comfort wrapped up in an eye-catching shape.
