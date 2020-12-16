What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Nissan Murano? What does it compare to?

The Nissan Murano is a five-seat crossover SUV. It was one of the first of its breed, and it’s worth shopping against the Ford Edge, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Honda Passport.

Is the 2021 Nissan Murano a good car/SUV?

The Murano is a good choice overall with a comfortable, well-equipped interior and lots of safety gear for the money. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Nissan Murano?

Subtle tweaks to the Murano lineup this year include more standard safety gear and a few trim level revisions. All Muranos share stylish lines inside and out, with a distinctive side profile and large available wheel choices. To boot, the Murano lineup has a broad range of colors available for shoppers willing to venture beyond grays and silvers.

Underhood, look for a strong but thirsty 3.5-liter V-6 that puts 260 horsepower to the front or all four wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission. The Murano isn’t much of an off-roader, but as an in-town vehicle it has a comfortable, composed ride. At just 23 mpg combined, however, it’ll slurp down its share of fuel.

At least it’ll do so in comfort. The cabin features all-day comfort from the plush front seats, and rear-seat riders have decent stretch-out space. Cargo room is just so-so given the Murano’s footprint, though materials are good all around.

Great crash-test scores and tons of newly standard collision-avoidance and driver-fatigue tech make the Murano a safe choice.

How much does the 2021 Nissan Murano cost?

The Murano range starts at about $33,000 and can climb to around $47,000 with every option selected.

We think the best value is in the entry-level version. A Murano S wants for little and costs just about $35,000 with all-wheel drive. Synthetic leather and a big sunroof are optional extras that may make the SV appealing, though at that point we’d step up to the Murano SL at around $42,500.

Where is the 2021 Nissan Murano made?

In Canton, Mississippi.