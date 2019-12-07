The 2020 Nissan Murano is a stylish, comfortable mid-size crossover SUV that makes some compromises in the name of coolness. We give it 6.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Murano gains more standard safety equipment. Features such as blind-spot monitors now are standard on the SV trim and above. That leaves the base Murano S light, but it’s a step in the right direction.

A slight refresh last year updated the Murano’s looks, but make no mistake, this is one of the most distinctive mid-size crossovers. Angular LED running lights, a V-shaped grille, a floating roof design, and curves in all the right places give the 2020 Murano a contemporary look, at least from the outside. The interior hasn’t received as much attention through the years, and though it features a big and colorful touchscreen, its materials and design feel dated.

All Muranos come with a 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 260 horsepower, and is mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional across the range, but the Murano is neither sporty nor rugged, instead choosing to be about as comfortable as possible for a mass-market SUV. Absorbent ride quality and cushy seats make for a smooth ride, and though fuel economy is subpar at 23 mpg combined, the Murano is an excellent highway cruiser.

The interior fits up to five adults comfortably and has 31 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row, but no third row is available.

Automatic emergency braking comes standard on every model, and the SV trim and above get a full suite of active safety tech for 2020, including active lane control, rear automatic braking, lane-departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, and more. Coupled with great crash test scores, the 2020 Murano is one of the safest SUVs on the road, though the IIHS still hasn’t rated its new headlights—which means no Top Safety Pick award, yet.