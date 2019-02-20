Our review of the 2019 Nissan Murano is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Nissan Murano if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 20 mpg City/28 mpg Hwy
Engine Regular Unleaded V-6, 3.5 L
EPA Class Mid-Size Station Wagon
Style Name FWD S
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
News
Restyled 2019 Nissan Murano price rises to $32,315
The 2019 Nissan Murano hauls its updated looks and now costs $32,315, a price that includes a $1,045 mandatory destination fee. That's about $270 more than the outgoing model. Nissan announced full pricing for the refreshed mid-size crossover on...Read More»
2019 Nissan Murano first drive review: Steady as she goes
Way back in 2003, Nissan brought out the first Murano, a nimble car-based crossover that banked on style as much as it did substance. It was different from most SUVs because it was car-based and avoided the trucklike ride of its body-on-frame...Read More»
2019 Nissan Murano, Maxima debut with updated look
At the 2018 LA Auto Show Wednesday, updated versions of the Nissan Murano crossover SUV and Nissan Maxima sedan broke cover. The two boast evolutionary styling updates with new LED head- and running lights, revised front and rear bumpers, and new...Read More»
Inventory
