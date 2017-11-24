The 2018 Nissan Murano catches up to the safest crossovers this year with some much-needed safety hardware. Standard forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking are new this year across the Murano lineup, which remains far ahead of other crossovers in many respects, including style and interior comfort.

Prices for the 2018 Murano start around $32,000 and ends up close to $45,000. The Murano is offered in S, SV, SL, and Platinum trim levels with a smattering of options scattered among the grades.

It earns a 6.8 on our overall scale thanks to its good looks and improved safety score. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

The same 3.5-liter V-6 and continuously variable transmission (CVT) power the Murano this year. It’s tuned more for everyday comfort than outright performance, and the automatic transmission helps keep the aged V-6 relatively fuel efficient. The Murano’s 24-mpg combined rating in front- or all-wheel-drive configuration is still among the highest in its class—provided you don’t spring for batteries or a diesel powertrain.

The composed and comfortable ride is best when you’re not in a hurry, and with a spacious cabin that can be fitted with plenty of amenities, so what’s the rush?

While base S versions are somewhat spartan with cloth upholstery and manually adjustable seats, top trims are fairly tony with leather, heated and cooled front buckets, heated rear seats, and a dual-pane moonroof.

Beyond newly standard advanced safety features, the Murano can load up on better tech still. Climb up the trim ladder and blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and surround-view cameras are thrown into the mix.

Coupled with relatively good safety ratings from federal and independent officials, the Murano’s value comes into view.

That’s assuming you don’t notice the relatively sharp lines, floating roof, and creased sheet metal it wears first.