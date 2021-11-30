What kind of car is the 2022 Nissan Maxima? What does it compare to?

With the Maxima, Nissan upgrades the Altima driving experience with a V-6 engine and more enthusiastic chassis tuning. It’s a competitor for cars like the Acura TLX, the Honda Accord, and the Toyota Camry.

Is the 2022 Nissan Maxima a good car?

It’s pretty and drives well enough, and crash-test scores are great. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Nissan Maxima?

The Maxima Platinum adds standard heated rear seats for 2022, but that’s all for changes. The Maxima still emerges from the tailoring ship differently from the related Nissan Altima; they share a cat-eyed look that uses black trim to make the roof appear to float, but the Maxima’s bulked-up fenders and wedgy stance set it apart from its cousin. Inside, the Maxima’s unexciting dash design has a large touchscreen that doesn’t swallow its ancillary controls, and fit and finish suits its price.

We wish the Maxima offered a different transmission. Its 300-hp V-6 has the right urges, but can’t satisfy us since it sends all the power to the front wheels through a CVT. The belt-and-pulley transmission takes its time to find the right power point, and keeps the Maxima working hard for its 0-60 mph times of about seven seconds. It drones and isn’t responsive, which undercuts the pleasantly quick steering and well-damped ride, even in the SR trim with its 19-inch wheels.

Four large adults can fit in the Maxima, but rear-seat head and leg room suffer compared to the Altima. Front-seat comfort is great, though, and all Maximas come with leather upholstery. The trunk’s smaller than average.

Both the NHTSA and the IIHS give the Maxima their highest crash-test ratings, and automatic emergency is standard on all models. A surround-view camera system is only offered on the Maxima Platinum.

How much does the 2022 Nissan Maxima cost?

It’s $38,215 for a Maxima SV with 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, power front seats, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The $43,375 Maxima SR has more engaging suspension tuning and more responsive brakes for not much more.

Where is the 2022 Nissan Maxima made?

It’s assembled in Smyrna, Tennessee.