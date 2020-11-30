What kind of car is the 2021 Nissan Maxima? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Nissan Maxima is a four-door sedan that’s related to the Altima, but costs more and has a standard V-6. It’s handsome and sporty in its intent, which makes it a rival for cars like the Acura TLX as well as the Altima, the Toyota Camry, and the Honda Accord.

Is the 2021 Nissan Maxima a good car?

Review continues below

It’s well above average, thanks to ample power, good crash safety, and its distinctive style. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Nissan Maxima?

A new 40th Anniversary edition adds red leather upholstery and gloss-black trim to the most expensive model. Meanwhile, the base S and SL Maximas have been dropped, increasing the base price.

The Maxima tailors the Altima’s business-casual wear into a track suit. It’s sleek but large, exaggerated in its details from the deep V-neck grille to the chunky haunches. It’s one of the tent poles for Nissan’s “floating-canopy” styling doctrine—and it’s a good-looking car, with a cockpit that wraps toward the driver and presents them with real controls that aren’t buried in touchscreens.

The Maxima drafts a 300-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 for power, but saddles it with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that powers the front wheels. It’s a recipe for mediocrity: though it’s certainly quick, the Maxima drivetrain drones and isn’t particularly responsive, even when fitted with paddles that flip through programmed shift ratios. It fares better with its absorbent ride and reasonably quick steering, particularly in SR spec, which gets 19-inch wheels, beefier suspension tuning, and those paddle shifters. It’s not the blast from the past we wanted, but it’s fun to drive nevertheless.

The Maxima has seats for four big adults, and the front chairs have lots of long-distance support. Head and leg room are lacking in back, and the trunk is on the small side, but the 2021 Maxima scored well in federal and insurance-industry crash tests.

How much does the 2021 Nissan Maxima cost?

The $37,915 Maxima SV has the lowest base price, but it still comes with 18-inch wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, leather upholstery, and navigation. We like the sport-tuned $43,075 Maxima SR, with its 19-inch wheels and stiffer suspension, too.

Where is the 2021 Nissan Maxima made?

In Smyna, Tennessee.