The 2019 Nissan Maxima has a sense of urgency.

The mid-size sedan was refreshed this year with a newer snout and interior to fit onto its shapely body. The Maxima has always been Nissan’s sportier sedan—compared to the related Altima—if anyone’s still looking for that sort of thing.

What’s left this year is good, but the clock is seemingly running out on low-slung four-doors. The 2019 Nissan Maxima earns a 6.2 on our overall scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like last year, the Maxima is available in S, SV, SL, SR, and Platinum trim levels and costs about $35,000 to more than $40,000.

The changes this year are relatively minor—a new mane and tail, some dressier interior trims, too. The Maxima’s profile has always been muscular and shapely, which we appreciate.

Under the hood, the story’s mostly the same. A well-worn 3.5-liter V-6 makes 300 horsepower in the Maxima and mates to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) to power the front wheels only. That’s not exactly a thrilling combination, but it’s enough to overwhelm the front tires briefly at stoplights for a cheap grin.

The Maxima SR is the sporty grade among the lineup, and probably the better choice considering the four-door’s sporty past. The SR gets beefier suspension bits, tall 19-inch wheels, and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters to wring out the most from the engine.

Inside, the Maxima is most comfortable up front, with supportive seats and a cockpit oriented toward the driver. Despite 109.3 inches between the wheels, the Maxima’s rear seat is relatively cramped and its trunk is small for the class.

Along with visual improvements, the Maxima added a raft of active safety features to most models that includes blind-spot monitors and adaptive cruise control. All Maximas can automatically brake to avoid, or mitigate, forward crashes.

Base models are equipped with 18-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and two USB chargers. Top trims can add soft leather, 19-inch wheels, premium audio, and navigation.