What kind of car is the 2021 Nissan Leaf? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Nissan Leaf is a five-seat electric hatchback that comes in two different versions, the 149-mile Leaf and the 215- to 226-mile Leaf Plus. It’s a rival for cars like the Chevy Bolt EV, the Tesla Model 3, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Is the 2021 Nissan Leaf a good car?

We give the 2021 Leaf a 7.2 TCC Rating thanks to its good features and a perfect green score. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Nissan Leaf?

Almost nothing has changed for the new model year. The Leaf soldiers on with the hatchback style it adopted for its second generation—a more conventional and appealing look that’s paired with a cabin dressed in digital displays and cut-above economy-car threads. No one will know it’s an electric car until you point out the “Zero Emissions” badge, for better or worse.

They’ll know when you pull into the Electrify America station instead of the Exxon pumps. The Leaf’s battery brings it range ratings of between 149 and 226 miles, and it gives it strong acceleration that outmatches its economy-car handling. It’s quick off the line, but the Leaf’s a leadfoot with very light steering—it’s a combination that’s evolving out of newer electric cars.

Five adults can fit in the Leaf, but four will be happier, and they’ll have plenty of head and leg room. Seat comfort is OK; its cargo space is the real draw, with more than 23 cubic feet of space under the Leaf’s hatchback.

The Leaf has automatic emergency braking and good NHTSA crash-test scores. Expensive versions get the ProPilot driver-assistance system which can steer, stop, and start the car in a wide range of driving situations for short periods of time.

How much does the 2021 Nissan Leaf cost?

The base $32,545 Leaf S comes with the lower-range battery and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The bigger pack costs $6,600 more. We like the Leaf SV Plus, which gets fast-charging, adaptive cruise control, and 17-inch wheels. It costs $41,395, before any federal or local tax incentives.

Where is the Nissan Leaf made?

In Japan.