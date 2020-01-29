All-electric driving is hardly what it used to be. The 2020 Nissan Leaf was among the first electric cars to enter the mainstream consciousness, but not for all the right reasons.

Now two years removed from the bulbous hatchback with limited range, the new Leaf looks like a regular car—and it has a regular range.

Like last year, the Leaf is available this year in 150-mile range Leaf and 226-mile Leaf Plus configurations with 40- and 62-kwh lithium-ion batteries, respectively. Base Leaf S models with 150 miles of range cost $32,525, before any applicable state or federal tax incentives, and the top Leaf SL Plus with 215 miles of range costs $44,825.

We give the 2020 Leaf a 7.0 TCC Rating thanks to its perfect efficiency score and good features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, every Leaf is equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and active safety features including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors.

The Leaf looks better than before and fits more seamlessly into the Nissan lineup. All the buzzy looks are there: Nissan’s corporate grille boomerang-type thing, a floating roof, big touchscreen. Wrapped around all those features is a relatively normal hatchback shape—that’s a good thing.

Under the body panels is an electric motor and 40- or 62-kwh battery that powers the Leaf alone. The Leaf Plus models offer more than 200 miles of range—more than enough for many drivers—and standard Leafs still manage 150 miles. Most Leafs will charge on a Level 2 home charger completely in about 12 hours, or can quick-charge at a nearby fast-charging station up to 80% in about 45 minutes.

The Leaf will comfortably seat about four adults, but five is a stretch. Leg room may be an issue for tall rear-seat riders, but the upright seating position helps. Behind the second row, the Leaf stows more than 23 cubic feet of cargo.

Every Leaf gets automatic emergency braking, and top trims combine active lane control and adaptive cruise control in a driver-assistance system that Nissan calls ProPilot Assist. Although far from a hands-free system, ProPilot can ease the burden of a commute home by taking over some of the driving tasks (though attention is still desperately required).

Base Leaf S models are thin on creature comforts and lack a standard fast-charger. They get cloth trim, 16-inch wheels with covers, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, active safety features, and a 3-year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper warranty and an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty.

Top Leaf SL Plus add 17-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a heat pump for cabin heating, heated seats and steering wheel, ProPilot Assist, and navigation.