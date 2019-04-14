The 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus offers up to 226 miles of EPA-rated range, which makes this all-electric hatchback competitive with other long-range models such as the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, and Kia Niro EV.

Last year the Leaf lineup received a redesigned exterior and interior, new active-safety features, and more battery capacity and a longer rated driving range. But this year it has received what may be far more significant: a range of more than 200 miles.

With positive points in nearly every one of our review areas, the Leaf earns an overall rating of 6.8 out of 10 points. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Nissan Leaf lineup now includes two models: the standard Leaf, with a 40-kwh battery pack, and the Leaf Plus, with a 62-kwh one. Nissan has kept most of the other details between the two models comparable, with base S, mid-level SV, and premium SL versions of each. Base cars cost more than $31,000 before incentives, and fully loaded versions can crest more than $43,000.

Although the Nissan Leaf lineup can still trace many of its pieces back to the 2011 model, the 2019 Leaf and Leaf Plus both benefit from the extensive design refresh inside and out for 2018, including an expanded feature set, with available ProPilot Assist, a mashup of adaptive cruise control and active lane control.

The Leaf Plus takes that higher—really—with a more powerful motor that accelerates the car to 60 mph in less than 7 seconds. Although the new Plus, with 214 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque, doesn’t feel as ridiculously quick from a standing start as you might think—partly due to electronic traction controls—it does feel much quicker than the standard car in the 40-70 mph range, where American commuters (if they’re lucky not to be in gridlock) spend a large amount of their daily drive time.

A very quiet, versatile cabin layout, a relatively smooth and quiet ride, and good cargo versatility altogether make the Leaf fully competitive with similarly sized gasoline vehicles.

Keeping the Leaf charged is, of course, the necessity that will still discourage many would-be buyers from going completely electric. But there are plenty of ways to do it. You can charge the standard Leaf to full in 7.5 hours on Level 2 (240 volts), or 16 hours on 120-volt AC. Leaf Plus models can get to a full charge in 11.5 hours on 240 volts and have (where and when you can use it) even faster 100-kw CHAdeMO DC fast charging.