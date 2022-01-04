What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Nissan Kicks? What does it compare to?

Nissan calls the Kicks hatchback its entry-level SUV, even though it lacks all-wheel drive. It’s not the only five-door fudging the crossover facts: so do rivals like the Hyundai Venue.

Is the 2022 Nissan Kicks a good car?

Review continues below

The Kicks grabs attention with its wedgy shape, but it doesn’t have much power, and seat comfort varies for different body types. We give it a TCC Rating of 5.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Nissan Kicks?

Not a thing. It carries over with no changes, after a 2021 refresh that adopted a deeper twin V-shaped grille and LED taillights. The Kicks does a lot with its stubby body: its wedge shape, blacked-out roof pillars, and arrow-shaped taillights jazz up what could be a run-of-the-mill tall hatchback. The interior’s more straightforward, but a big digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen elevate its tech quotient above its rivals.

All Kicks hatchbacks tap a 122-hp 4-cylinder for power, sending it to the front wheels via a CVT. Nissan tunes the Kicks for punchy stoplight launches, but its power underwhelms and its transmission lags as speeds build. It’s fitted with drum rear brakes in the base Kicks S, though discs swap in on the top two models. The upside: an EPA-rated 33 mpg combined.

Short seat bottoms and narrow backrests limit comfort in the Kicks; cloth seats can be upgraded with heating and synthetic leather upholstery. The back bench can tote two medium-sized passengers, but taller riders won’t have enough knee or head room to get comfortable. Cargo space totals 32.3 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down, but they don’t go completely flat.

Nissan fits every Kicks with standard automatic emergency braking, but the NHTSA gives it a four-star overall rating. Mid-grade models add adaptive cruise control, while the Kicks SR gains a surround-view camera system.

How much does the 2022 Nissan Kicks cost?

The $20,875 Kicks S gets 16-inch wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen, along with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. We like the $22,725 Kicks SV and its 17-inch wheels, 8.0-inch touchscreen, and adaptive cruise control.

Where is the 2022 Nissan Kicks made?

In Mexico.