What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Nissan Kicks? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Nissan Kicks small crossover is the entry-level SUV in Nissan’s lineup. It competes with subcompact crossovers such as the 2021 Kia Seltos, 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer, 2021 Mazda CX-30, and 2020 Hyundai Venue.

Is the 2021 Nissan Kicks a good car/SUV?

Launched as a replacement to the Nissan Juke for 2018, the Kicks embodies more common design elements than the funky Juke. It comes with good standard safety and convenience features that make it a value, but its small engine and lagging transmission underscore its utilitarian purpose. It earns a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Nissan Kicks?

Refreshed for 2021 to keep up with the booming small crossover segment, the 2021 Kicks gets a bigger, bolder grille that expands into new available LED headlight designs. Fake air intakes squeeze the lower portion of the grille, which looks more like a shrug emoji than the V-shaped grille Nissan stamps across its lineup.

A new center armrest console on SV and SR trims gives front riders some relief but narrow seats with short bottoms might make taller drivers feel like they’re going over an edge. In back, rear passengers cram into stiff seats with limited leg room and a middle seat that fits elbows better than a fifth human. Cargo volume maxes out to 32.3 cubic feet with the 60/40-split rear seats folded flat, which is on the smaller side for the class.

The Kicks comes well equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, three USB ports, and standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking. Options range from heated synthetic leather front seats to a larger touchscreen and surround-view camera system.

The Kicks gets its kicks from the same 122-horsepower 1.6-liter inline-4 that’s punchy off the line but lacks appropriate power at any other time due to the laggard responses of its continuously variable automatic transmission. Rear disc brakes replace antiquated drum brakes on all but the base S model.

Made for efficiency, the powertrain gets an EPA-rated 31 mpg city, 36 highway, 33 combined.

How much does the 2021 Nissan Kicks cost?

The base S model costs $20,595, including $1,095 destination fee, while the top SR model costs about $23,000.

Where is the 2021 Nissan Kicks made?

In Mexico.